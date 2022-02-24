Elden Ring receives near-perfect score in early reviews

The game is already being touted as the best FromSoftware title to date.

The Elden Ring hype is here — just hours ahead of launch, the long-awaited game’s reviews have dropped and it’s already looking positive for the new FromSoftware title.

The game has averaged a score of 96 percent on OpenCritic, which has curated more than 90 reviews so far. All critics have given it their recommendation. Similarly, Metacritic’s 45 reviews have seen the game record 97 percent positive ratings. This makes Elden Ring the 18th highest-rated title in the history of the site.

Players will begin to get their hands on the game around the world in just under 12 hours as it launches for console players in Australia. Over the following 24 hours, it will continue its launch, ultimately becoming available around the globe.

Fans have been waiting for the game’s launch for years. The project was first revealed in 2019. Combining souls-like gameplay with a world built by George R.R. Martin alongside Hidetaka Miyazaki, there’s a lot to be excited about.

In a defection from previous FromSoftware titles, Elden Ring won’t just involve dungeons with bosses for players to slay, but also boasts a wide-open world called The Lands Between, with plenty to explore and challenges to conquer.

Elden Ring is available to pre-order now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Those who want to make sure they get in on the action the earliest possible can find the rollout times for their region below.