The 15 best co-op games of 2024

Even if you think you’ve already tried every good co-op game out there, 2024 had no shortage of enjoyable new multiplayer releases. Featuring enough genres to scratch whatever itch you and your friends might have, here’s our ranking of the 15 best co-op games released in 2024.

Recommended Videos

The following list includes the full price of each game. This varies depending on your region and discounts.

The best co-op games of 2024

15) Wizard of Legend 2

Wizard of Legends 2 features chaotic 4-player multiplayer. Image via Dead Mage Games

Release Date: Oct. 3, 2024

Price: $24.99 (early access)

Players: 1 to 4

Wizard of Legend 2 was released in early access in late 2024, and it built upon the legacy left by its predecessor. This time around, they’re focusing on co-op. With lightning-fast action, spells, and combos to mix and match, challenging bosses, and gameplay, Wizard of Legend 2 demands your attention from the onset. Wizard of Legend 2‘s 3D art style maintains the fluidity and feeling of being a powerful spell slinger. Featuring both online and local co-op, it’s a must-try for fans of wizards and action roguelikes. The only caveat is its early access means some systems aren’t fully fleshed out.

14) Chained Together

Bond in chains with your friends, can you make it out of hell? Image via Anegar Games

Release Date: June 19, 2024

Price: $4.99

Players: 1 to 4

If you remember the frustration of Flappy Bird and Getting Over It With Bennet Foddy, then imagine the same, only now you’re dependent on the cooperation of others. That’s the premise of Chained Together. Joined at the wrists, you and your friends are expected to jump and climb your way out of hell on an obstacle course designed by pure evil (and asset flipping). Despite being an asset flip, the concept is executed well, and the obstacle course is well-designed with shortcuts and hidden paths. It’s a fun co-op game to play and rage at together. The simplistic controls of jumping and running mean anyone can try Chained Together and see how far they can get.

13) Ravenswatch

Ravenswatch co-op multiplayer in action. Image via Passtech Games

Release Date: Sept. 26, 2024

Price: $24.99

Players: 1 to 4

Another multiplayer roguelike, Ravenswatch has you take on the roles of folklore characters such as Red Riding Hood, The Pied Piper, and Beowulf, Tasked to fight against hordes of enemies in a day and night cycle, Ravenswatch offers experimentation and replayability with its character builds. The beautiful and colorful visuals contrast with its grimdark world, giving it a unique aesthetic. The combat depends on cooldown and movement management, with well-designed boss fights that feel tight and responsive.

Chaos is taken to the next level once you try out co-op mode, making it the best way to experience Ravenswatch. If you’re looking for a roguelike that scratches the Hades itch, then hop onto Ravenswatch with some friends. The experience is thrilling and replayable enough to warrant hours of fun.

12) Content Warning

Don’t forget to record your friend’s screams. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Release Date: April 1, 2024

Price: $7.99

Players: 1 to 4

After Lethal Company made waves around the gaming community, there were many copycat attempts that tried to replicate its success. Content Warning managed to retain its own identity with its take on co-op horror. The game invites you and three friends to descend into the Old World, tasked to record deadly monsters, all in an attempt to go viral. The proximity voice chat and the nonsensical, spooky setting make for some terrifying and extremely funny encounters as you hunt down the supernatural and hope you don’t die on camera. You can also explore the mods for even more content once you grow accustomed to the Old World.

11) Cat Quest 3

Playing co-op with a friend in Cat Quest 3. Screenshot via The Gentlebros

Release Date: Aug. 8, 2024

Price: $15.99

Players: 1 to 2

Cat Quest 3 is the first of the series to add local co-op. You don’t have to play the previous Cat Quests, as CQ 3 features a story with a new feline pirate. This colorful open world is filled with discoveries on every island. The action RPG combat has you creating builds with guns and magic as you equip spells and abilities that synergize and get stronger. The gameplay features several bosses, arena battles, dungeons, bounties, and puzzles that require creative solutions. If you’re looking for a cute and fun action adventure for local co-op, CQ 3 will make for a good 10- to 15-hour adventure.

10) The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+

Binding of Isaac now with online multiplayer. Image via Nicalis Inc.Youtube

Release Date: Nov. 19, 2024

Price: $49.99 (all DLC included)

Players: 1 to 4

The Binding of Isaac is a macabre roguelike that has gained a reputation as a classic with a massive cult following. At the time, it only had a local co-op. In 2024, we finally got the official four-player online multiplayer update with a whole slew of new items, balance changes, and various other adjustments. The Binding of Isaac is a roguelike game with over 300 hours of gameplay, which is accumulated in its replayability by experimenting with different items and builds. Adding friends to the mix only lets you discover even more combinations for co-op mayhem. So if 2D roguelikes are your style, grab some friends and dive into the depths of Isaac’s basement. You’ll need all the DLCs for the multiplayer, though, and it can get a bit pricey.

9) Enshrouded

A mage casting a spell in Enshrouded. Image via Dot Esports

Release Date: Jan. 24, 2024

Price: $29.99

Players: 1 to 16

Enshrouded got off to a bit of a mixed start in early 2024, but since then, the developers have put love and effort into making it one of the most satisfying co-op survival-base builder games. You have a massive open world separated into biomes, with action-packed combat, the freedom to explore via grappling hooks and gliders, NPCs and pets to interact with, and quests to keep you busy. But the heart of Enshrouded is in its base building, which is one of the best in the market right now. There’s a lot of depth and options for base-building, and you and your friends can find yourself enthralled for hours.

8) Remnant 2: The Dark Horizon

Remnant 2 with up to 3 players in co-op. Image via Gunfire Games

Release Date: Sept. 24, 2024

Price: $49.99

Players: 1 to 3

The addition of crossplay has improved Remnant 2, alongside The Dark Horizon DLC release in 2024. This DLC is considered one of the best added to the game and extends Remnant 2 by approximately 10-12 hours, with unique new content to what was already a sizeable game. This procedurally generated rogue-lite Soulslike shooter (yes, it’s somehow all of those, and it’s awesome) has several worlds to explore and clear as hordes of enemies and bosses wait for your arrival.

There’s flexibility in your builds, offering excellent replayability as you can choose from 14 Archetypes and even dual-wield them for more unique combinations. Along the way, you can find nearly 100 unique weapons, gather powerful accessories, solve difficult puzzles, master multiple Archetypes, and fight dozens of well-designed bosses.

7) Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Co-op screen showing all three party members in Space Marine 2. Image via Saber St. Petersburg

Release Date: Sept. 9, 2024

Price: $59.99

Players: 1 to 6

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 offers three different co-op game modes: Campaign, Operations, and Eternal War. The first two offer a three-player co-op, while Eternal War offers a six-vs-six style PvP and three further game modes featuring the game’s six classes. The game supports crossplay, so you and your friends can join on any device. Space Marine 2 follows a third-person shooter format where you complete objectives around the map and fight hundreds of aliens while you’re at it. Teamwork is essential if you want to survive. There’s also a surprising amount of depth and progression for the classes and weapons you invest in. There’s a lot on offer here, especially for fans of the Warhammer 40k franchise.

6) Path of Exile 2

Grind hordes or fight tough bosses together with up to 6 players in PoE 2. Image via Grinding Gear Games

Release Date: Dec 6, 2024

Price: $29.99 (early access)

Players: 1 to 6

Path of Exile 2 saw a successful launch with over 500k concurrent players. It’s a Hack-and-Slash ARPG with a top-down view and behaves like a Soulslike with its boss design philosophy. The progression and rewards system is satisfying, and effort has been put into the in-depth class system. Create lobbies with up to six players and prepare to take on hordes of monsters and challenging boss fights. You can also access couch-co-op, which is always a welcome addition to any game. However, be warned that PoE 2 is like an addiction if you choose to get into it. Despite being in early access, you can look forward to at least 100 hours of gameplay and content.

5) Palworld

Run, swim, or fly around with friends in Palworld. Image via Pocketpair.

Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024

Price: $29.99

Players: 1 to 4

Palworld, AKA “Pokémon with Guns,” took the world by storm when it launched in early access as a survival action base-builder with monster-catching at the heart of it. We’ll spare you the Pokémon comparisons since there’s already a lawsuit over it. That aside, Palworld manages to stand on its own two feet as a highly entertaining game. Progressing in Palword is enticing, and the combat, boss fights, and monster-catching are clunky and fun in a charming way. Plus, building bases around the map with your Pal army is surprisingly fun. The game keeps getting new updates with more and more content added, and you can hop right in with up to four players for online multiplayer. Hopefully, they’ll add crossplay soon.

4) Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Experience PvE once more with multiplayer Zombies in BO6. Image via Activision

Release Date: Oct. 25, 2024

Price: $69.99

Players: 1 to 6

Call of Duty is back with Black Ops 6, and this time, the multiplayer mode is not playing around. This is perhaps the most skill-expressive version of Call of Duty we’ve seen in many years, as the pace of the game and the time-to-kill feel faster than ever before. Omnimovement is the main feature that lets you sprint, dive, and slide in any direction instantly, making BO6 feel too fast to keep up with. If you’re ready to learn and commit to mastering these skills, BO6 provides a great skill ceiling for you and friends to strive for. Just be warned that the multiplayer scene isn’t exactly casual-friendly, so you’d better strap in for the ride.

On the other hand, if competitive isn’t your thing, you can always dive into co-op Zombies with the blazing new pace of the game for a blast with your friends. However, we must mention that there is no local split-screen co-op, which is disappointing, to say the least.

3) Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals has a diverse roster for its 6v6 multiplayer. Image via NetEase Games

Release Date: Dec. 6, 2024

Price: Free

Players: 1 to 6

Marvel Rivals is the latest hero shooter on the market, here to contribute to what many see as the downfall of Overwatch. It’s a third-person shooter with a more casual feeling, but that helps make it feel fresh and fun. It already has an impressive player count and a large roster of iconic characters from the Marvel Universe. The game has a unique style, and passion has been put into making it feel snappy and enjoyable to play. If you have friends who love hero shooters, you can all hop onto Marvel Rivals because the game is free. If you’re still on the fence, you might want to check out why we think Marvel Rivals surpasses Overwatch.

2) Satisfactory

Multiplayer with up to 4 people in Satisfactory. Image via Coffee Stain Studios

Release Date: Sept. 10, 2024

Price: $39.99

Players: 1-to 4

Satisfactory is an incredibly well-made game about farming resources, building machinery, and terraforming the planet as you meet quotas for a corporation. You start with a humble portable drill and make your way up to trains, drones, black holes, and some of the most complex production facilities available in any builder game out there. Every problem solved brings new ones, and the process of solving them requires logical thinking, making it a very rewarding gameplay loop.

Made better when you’re playing with friends, you get to bounce ideas off of each other, which is an incredibly engaging aspect of Satisfactory. You can have multiple people working on different sections of the map, but all are working towards the same goal. There are few feelings that compare to looking at your megafactory and railway networks standing where there was once nothing but fauna and deserts. So, hop onto Satisfactory‘s co-op with up to four friends and start building.

1) Helldivers 2

Join up to three other players in Helldivers 2. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios.

Release Date: Feb. 8, 2024

Price: $39.99

Players: 1 to 4

Helldivers 2 has gone through ups and downs this year, but there’s no doubt it’s the best co-op game to release in 2024. Helldivers 2 is a third-person shooter that can be described as pure carnage, whether it’s you doing the destruction or being destroyed like an ant on the battlefield by the hordes of enemies. The game is kept alive through an everchanging galaxy where different factions compete for supremacy—and you—a patriotic soldier of Super Earth, are tasked with establishing the planet’s galactic control. Make parties of up to four players and head straight onto the frontlines, where waves of sentient AI and giant bugs wait for your arrival. Deliver freedom as you mow through hundreds of enemies and call down devastating airstrikes (occasionally catching allies in the crossfire). All must fight for Super Earth, and all must deliver freedom.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy