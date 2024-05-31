Character walking in Path of Exile 2.
Image via Grinding Gear Games
Does Path of Exile 2 have couch co-op?

Path of Exile 2 will have tons of features, but is co-op included?
Andrej Barovic
Published: May 31, 2024 06:10 am

Path of Exile 2 is the upcoming ARPG from Grinding Gear Games, and it has the potential to revolutionize the genre. You may have seen it during the recent State of Play and wondered if the game has couch co-op, and we’re here to answer that.

Can you play Path of Exile 2 with couch co-op?

A character in combat in Path of Exile 2.
Path of Exile 2 will feature visceral and gut-wrenching combat. Image via Grinding Gear Games

Yes—Path of Exile 2 will feature a fully dedicated couch co-op experience for players to enjoy the game with friends from the comfort of their home. The feature isn’t common in games these days, so it’s a refreshing to see it added to a mainstream title. Path of Exile 2 currently has no confirmed release date, but when it does drop, players can jump straight into couch co-op.

Is Path of Exile 2 free-to-play?

A character fighting a boss battle in Path of Exile 2.
I can’t wait to tackle the game’s boss fights. Image via Grinding Gear Games

Yes, the game will be free, just like the original title. It will, of course, likely contain a cosmetic shop like the first title. Also, if you’ve collected a ton of skins and cosmetics from the first game, you’re in luck, as everything you purchased in Path of Exile carries over to the second game. This is yet another feature that’s generally lacking in live-service titles, as some of the most popular ones like EA Sports FC and Call of Duty don’t let players carry over their purchases to the next yearly entry.

