Elon Musk once again brags with the PoE 2 character he did not level

To absolutely no one’s surprise, the world’s richest man is once again bragging about having the number three character on PoE 2‘s hardcore leaderboards, despite the fact that he played almost no real part in leveling the character itself.

Recommended Videos

Responding to another Jan. 26 tweet highlighting Musk’s number three spot on the leaderboards, the billionaire only said “Fatalism ftw,” (the name of his character) and took credit for this massive achievement. Of course, many fanboys flocked to support him having the ability to multitask his many businesses and remain a top-level pro in the game, while others criticized him heavily, saying that he is “cheating” and that it’s “ridiculous” that he would brag about someone else’s efforts.

This comes only days after Musk publicly admitted to paying for items and leveling in both Path of Exile 2 and Diablo 4, which was preceded by vehement denial and avoidance and only came after significant scrutiny. Whole accounts on X have been set up to follow Musk’s success in the game, which comes not from his own efforts, but from the work of others.

Musk got Community Noted on his own platform. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the time of writing, Fatalismftw is still the number three hardcore character in PoE 2, sitting at level 99 with an Invoker Monk behind two Korean players and characters also playing with Invoker Monks. Musk has previously said that he simply had to spend money on his character and have someone level it for him since it was the only way to supersede the players in Asia, who truly are some of the best in the world (most of the top 10 characters in the leaderboards come from Asia).

Musk’s shenanigans aren’t just bound to Path of Exile 2. The billionaire also admitted to using his wealth to power his Diablo 4 leveling after presenting himself as one of the best Diablo 4 players in the world for over a year, frequently streaming himself playing and making himself appear as a professional, top-of-the-line ARPG master, which was far from reality, and wouldn’t fly with the keen-eyed PoE 2 community.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy