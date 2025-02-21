Forgot password
An ancient Aztec-inspired statue erected in a garden surrounded by a Witch and her minions, alongside a paved path, trees, and benches in Path of Exile 2.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Path of Exile

How to complete the Chaos Statue in Path of Exile 2

The Chaos Statue helps you on the path towards Ascendancy.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|

Published: Feb 21, 2025 05:26 pm

Path of Exile 2 requires you to clear a ton of side content to acquire Ascendancy points, with the Trialmaster being just one of them.

Tied to this strange character is the Chaos Statue located in Utzaal, which players have had issues with since the game first launched. Here’s how to find and complete the Chaos Statue in Path of Exile 2 so you can enter the Trials.

Path of Exile 2 Chaos Statue guide

A stylized map showing an ancient Aztec-inspired city and its many areas marked with orbs, the highlighted one saying Chaos Statue Utzaal in Path of Exile 2.
Utzaal is a treacherous and challenging area in PoE 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, you need to head to Utzaal, the glorious Aztec-inspired city. If you’ve already left Utzaal to explore the Cruel difficulty and don’t know how to go back, here’s what you can do:

  • Travel to Ziggurat Encampment
  • Descend the steps and enter the Drowned City
  • Press on the first waypoint
  • Select Ziggurat Encampment
  • Descend the steps again and enter the city

And now you should be in the required zone, Utzaal in the year 400 BIC, way before the time of the actual game.

A witch standing in front of an ancient Aztec-inspired statue erected in a garden with trees, benches, and a paved path leading to it in Path of Exile 2.
The Chaos Statue rewards you with an additional Inscribed Ultimatum. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re in there, you’ll need to find the Chaos Statue. It’s usually located in the northwest or northeast corner of the map. In my case, it was the latter, but many players have reported it being on the opposite end. Keep in mind that Path of Exile 2 scrambles the map every now and again to allow for a fresh experience with each run, and your Chaos Statue could be in a different spot. Nevertheless, it should be in the middle of a vast area with green grass and does not connect from the city streets, but is rather secluded in a corner.

In the area, simply press on the green Ultimatum Key and pick up the Inscribed Ultimatum. And that’s it; there’s no fight here, with the Ultimatum being merely a means to an end. To use the Inscribed Ultimatum, you’ll need to travel to the Temple of Chaos, accessed from the Chimeral Wastelands. There, you can use the Ultimatum to access the Trial of Chaos, a difficult challenge that rewards you with additional Ascendancy Points if you complete it. I would recommend you gear up and prepare, however, as the Trial of Chaos is much harder than Act Two’s Trial of the Sekhemas.

The Chaos Statue might still appear on your map even after you pick it up, but don’t worry, you haven’t messed up. There seems to be a persistent bug in PoE 2‘s early access that marks the Chaos Statue as incomplete, even if you pick it up.

