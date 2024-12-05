How long will Path of Exile 2 be in early access?

Path of Exile fans have been anxiously counting down the days until Path of Exile 2 comes out ever since its announcement, and the early access period is just around the corner. Dec. 6, 2024 can’t come soon enough for fans of the legendary ARPG franchise.

With the developers noting that the game will continue to evolve and change throughout this period, it’s looking promising already. Here’s everything we know about Path of Exile 2‘s early access period so far, including when the full release could be and what features players can expect to see.

What we know about Path of Exile 2’s early access period

Path of Exile 2 should be an unforgettable experience for players who loved the first game. Image via Grinding Gear Games

An official end date for Path of Exile 2‘s early access period is currently not available, with the only information being notes from developer comments on the game’s Steam page. We’ll be sure to update this article as soon as more information becomes available, but right now, it’s scarce.

On the Path of Exile 2 Steam product page, the developers have been asked for an approximate estimate of how long the game will need to be in early access. They’ve replied that it’ll be in this state “as long as needed,” expanding that they think it’ll be at least six months before its full release.

This is subject to change, so it’s worth taking with a pinch of salt, but the estimate seems realistic for a game of this genre and size.

While some players may be hoping to get their hands on the full game as quickly as possible, a half-year early access period does point to a positive future for Path of Exile 2, giving the team time to work out any issues and provide a better overall gameplay experience for the community.

The developer comments on Steam highlight how, upon the game’s full release, they’re planning on adding six new classes with the relevant Ascendancies, three more story Acts to play through, and a mountain of new items, zones, and monsters to battle.

That’s not to say that the early access version will be small by any means, though. There will be three story Acts to explore, along with endgame content and a legion of enemies to tackle. Path of Exile fans will have plenty to sink their teeth into when this game drops.

For now, it’s worth keeping up with official Path of Exile social media accounts like this one to keep tabs on the early access period’s progress and diving into the game to get a first glimpse. It’s looking like an exceptional experience so far, with plenty of tricky bosses and glorious loot to pick up.

Path of Exile 2‘s early access period begins on Dec. 6 at 1pm CT, and it’ll be available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. For other time period conversions, take a look at our Path of Exile 2 countdown here.

