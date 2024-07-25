When is Path of Exile 2’s release date?

Path of Exile has players slaying monsters for over a decade and PoE fans are finally on the verge of receiving a standalone sequel. Many wonder when exactly Path of Exile 2 would release since Grinding Gear Games isn’t shy about taking their time.

PoE 2 was revealed in 2019, and the level of anticipation only grew over the years. However, the question “when exactly can we get our hands on the newest ARPG?” hasn’t yet received a satisfying answer.

Path of Exile 2 release window

We’ll be waiting a little longer, it seems. Image via Grinding Gear Games

The earliest possible release date for the Path of Exile 2 is expected to be in early 2025. This timeline allows Grinding Gear Games to refine and polish the game to further to make it a worthy successor to its predecessor, and considering the developer already postponed a beta, they might need the time.

Initially, a closed PoE 2 beta was scheduled for June 7, 2024. However, Grinding Gear Games decided to back out and delay the beta. The studio now expects the beta to launch “towards the end” of 2024, as stated by game director Jonathan Rogers in an interview with PCGamesN.

Given there are new classes, maps, bosses, monsters, items, and more coming with the game’s sequel, Grinding Gear isn’t rushing anything out. When PoE was first announced and revealed, the game sat in beta for a whole two years before launching, but since we know the developer has been hard at work since 2019, our fingers are crossed that the timeframe between beta and launch won’t be nearly as long.

One thing players won’t need to worry about is the transfer and trade of old microtransactions. Grinding Gear has confirmed items purchased from the shop will be usable in PoE 2. In fact, the company plans on more content and updates for the prequel alongside the new game. Whether this keeps up in the long term remains to be seen.

PoE 2 is also coming to consoles and the game will be on multiple platforms, including PC, MacOS, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

