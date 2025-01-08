How to link items in trade chat in Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 features a slew of communication features players can use to interact with each other in the game. One of these features is linking, which can be used to share information about items between players.

However, many do not know the feature exists, let alone how to use it. Here’s how to link items in trade chat Path of Exile 2.

How to link items in Path of Exile 2

You see all an item’s stats when you link it. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Path of Exile 2, you can link any item you want whenever you want to in chat. The feature is useful for showing items you wish to other players as you can link to the specific item from your inventory to showcase them. To do this, open the character menu and select the “Toggle Chat” option located at the screen’s bottom left corner. On the chat menu, navigate to your inventory and hover over the specific item you wish to link in chat. Once you have found it, select the “link to chat” option, which you’ll find at the bottom of the screen. After that, click on the chat bar and type out your message with the item linked to the message to showcase the item. Alternatively, you can hold Ctrl + Alt and then left-click on an item to link it in chat. This will automatically bring out the chat box for you to type a message in, attached to the linked item.

If you’re playing on a console with a controller, open your inventory and press the LT or L2 button to bring out the chat window. Hover over the item you want to link and hold the Square/X button to link the item in chat. Then, press the LT/L2 button again to continue typing the message in the chat window.

Once you’ve linked the item in chat, you and other players can hover over it to see all its details and stats. Linking an item in chat will not make you automatically trade it or trash it, so you can rest assured and link as many items as you’d like to showcase them.

Linking items is useful if you enjoy bragging about items you’ve found in the wild, especially if they are quite rare. It can also be useful in communication when you and a party member are looking for certain upgrade materials. However, the most useful reason for linking items is when trading with other players, as it proves you have the item, showcases its worth, and avoids any confusion during the transaction.

