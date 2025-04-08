How to get and use Loot Filters in Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 features several tools that help smooth the gameplay experience, but some mechanics, such as its looting system, can be very inefficient.

Thankfully, players have taken it upon themselves to fix looting issues through Loot Filters. Here’s what they do and how to download and install them in Path of Exile 2.

What are Loot Filters in Path of Exile 2?

A loot filter makes looting efficient. Image via POE forum

Loot Filters are customizable external tools and files for Path of Exile 2. They change how loot drops are displayed in the game, including their rarity through colors. They also change the positioning of loot displayed on the screen and prevent it from being cluttered by other items on the screen.

In other words, they change the UI to be more readable and add new rarity categories for items that don’t have them. For example, Currency is highlighted by rarity, Jewels and Relics are highlighted, and Runes, Soul Cores, Charms, and Trial coins get their own color, among other things.

Depending on what filter tool you download, you can get more specific and strict filters that only display what you need, such as late-game items during grinding sessions. But they are, unfortunately, currently only available on PCs and not consoles.

How to download and install Loot Filters

You can get Loot Filters from community forums and external websites. Filters are usually made by a dedicated number of players who work together to create the tools. Some good and effective Loot Filters include the “POE 2 – Loot Filter” on the official Path of Exile forum. Another great filter is from NeverSink, who released a full, highly customizable Loot Filter that’s considered one of the best.

You can get it from FilterBlade, where you can sync the tool to your account or download it directly. If you’re a new player, using the default version is advisable, as you can just install the filter without worrying about adjusting settings. For a more detailed and customized experience, you can customize the filter’s settings on the customization screen.

To download the filter from the forum, follow these steps:

Download the filter.

Put the filter file in the path ..\Documents\My Games\Path of Exile 2\Cyberion_POE2_V00.filter.

In the game, go to Options, Game, and Item Filter.

Select Save.

Installing the tool is the same on FilterBlade, except with the option of adjusting and previewing the filter you want to use. Ooot Filters are highly useful and convenient Path of Exile 2 tools. If used efficiently, they will help save a lot of time and help make grinding and farming much easier.

