Path of Exile 2 Dawn of the Hunt release date: Exact countdown of PoE 2’s next update

Path of Exile 2 Update 0.2.0 is just around the corner, bringing a batch of new content for the acclaimed ARPG.

A new class, the Huntress, additional Ascendancies, and a lot more are coming to PoE 2. To give you enough time to prepare for the patch, here’s the exact PoE 2 Update 0.2.0 release date.

Path of Exile 2 is still in early access, but its core content is quite vast. Image via Grinding Gear Games

The 0.2.0 patch is set to release on April 4 at 8pm CT, as confirmed in the PoE 2 Dawn of the Hunt teaser trailer. The update targets both consoles and PC, and will be available to everyone free of charge. Here’s precisely when the new PoE 2 update drops:

The update’s full content will be revealed during a livestream on March 27 at 8pm CT. The livestream will feature Grinding Gear Games’ Jonathan Rogers and Mark Roberts answering player queries regarding Path of Exile and sharing more in-depth details on the upcoming update, so make sure to tune in if you have some zesty questions.

Biggest changes coming to Path of Exile 2 0.2.0

The teaser trailer showed us the Huntress in action, using a Spear no less. Image via Grinding Gear Games

PoE 2’s Dawn of the Hunt update brings the Huntress class into the game. She is one of many classes yet to be released in PoE 2, as the game is still in early access and will eventually expand its roster. We also saw Spears being used in the teaser trailer, so that’s confirmed to be on the way as well. PoE 2 has a very small arsenal of weapons, so any addition to it is more than welcome.

Of course, with a new class, a new range of Ascendancies is also on the way in Patch 0.2.0, not only for the Huntress but the Mercenary as well. New Unique items, endgame improvements, and other changes are also planned for this update, alongside a “plethora” of new support gems, audio-visual upgrades, and various other changes.

Players are speculating if the Druid class is going to be included in Dawn of the Hunt, but it remains unconfirmed. The March 27 livestream will go deeper into what this new patch entails, so make sure you tune in.

