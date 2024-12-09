Choosing the right class in Path of Exile 2 can be difficult; All of them look amazing, and they can all be strong if you know how to build them. There are six classes in the game as of early access, with more slated to release in the future.

Each class has its defining elements, and there’s an even spread of melee, ranged, and caster classes, at two a pop. Some may be best for beginners and others may work better for solo players, but all six are deadly in their own right. You need to unlock Ascendancy to get a noticeable power spike, but it’s worth it if you can take on the challenge.

We’ve listed all classes in PoE 2 below so you can already think of your first (or next) character.

All classes in PoE 2

Such a joyful crew, I hope they’re alright. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t want to purely follow a single class, you can borrow certain abilities from other classes or weapons and even dual spec your character. A Monk with the Warrior’s Shockwave Totem may not be peak efficiency, but it’s great fun. There’s a near-infinite amount of variety, and that comes with an also-near-infinite skill tree. Here are all of the classes in PoE 2, both released and unreleased.

Monk

Deliver flurries of elementally-infused blows. Image via Grinding Gear Games

GGG called the Monk “a fast and furious melee fighter,” and it’s an incredibly apt description. The Monk uses the quarterstaff to deliver flurries of elementally-infused blows and can devastate mobs of enemies with the right synergies and Support Gems. Expect a lot of melee combat and even more elemental damage, but with a few somewhat ranged skills that let you make trails of ice spikes or push enemies away with the power of the wind.

The Monk has two Ascendance classes: the Acolyte of Chayula embraces the darkness to deal Chaos damage and focus on its Spirit Shield, while the Invoker harnesses elemental power to devastate enemies.

Warrior

As close to a bonk build as it gets. Image via Grinding Gear Games

The game’s resident powerhouse in its early-access period, the Warrior isn’t as fast as the Monk, but he delivers when it comes to huge damage numbers. Use a two-handed weapon or the ol’ sword and shield to make your warrior as demolishing or defensive as you like.

In addition to area-of-effect slams, the Warrior also uses war cries and totems, which empower him and deal damage to enemies respectively. His two ascendancies are the hard-to-kill Titan or the Jade-empowered Warbringer, which can encase himself in Jade to mitigate damage. It’s not quite like Black Myth: Wukong‘s Rock Solid ability, but it’s still effective.

Witch

The Witch can summon enough skeletons to make a basketball team. Image via Grinding Gear Games

One of the two spell-slinging classes in PoE 2 so far, the Witch has access to Chaos damage, Occult skills, and a horde of undead minions. Debuffs, magic, poisonous spikes, and even some necromancy are an essential part of her repertoire, making her a unique class to try out.

Beat the trials to unlock the Witch’s two Ascendancy classes: the Blood Mage uses her life force to deal damage but gains life leech and other forms of sustain, while the Infernalist gets fire, brimstone, and a new demon form—plus a hellhound you can bring to the fight.

Sorcerer

And then you ask why your game is lagging. Image via Grinding Gear Games

Sorcerers are usually the bread-and-butter elemental class, and that is largely the same formula in PoE 2. This class can throw fire, ice, and lightning magic from afar, dealing damage from a somewhat safe distance. You can specialize in any of the magic schools or go for an all-rounder. The Stormweaver ascendancy class gathers the power of lightning and frost, while the Chronomancer controls the flow of time.

Ranger

That was one arrow, apparently. Screenshot via Grinding Gear Games

The Ranger is a master of the bow, and she brings some mobility and damage paired with lightning, poison, and ice abilities. Level it enough and this class is almost straight out of a bullet heaven game with how many effects you’re creating. The Deadeye ascendancy focuses on your arrows, but the Pathfinder borrows poisons and elixirs to make short work of enemies in her way.

Mercenary

A really vintage shotgun. Image via Grinding Gear Games

If the Ranger mixes finesse and pinpoint accuracy, the Mercenary is its brute-force counterpart. A crossbow that acts like a shotgun can be fun enough, but it doubles as an automatic rifle and even a sniper for more versatility. Demolitionists out there can build into crossbow-loaded grenades, too, if you really want to make things behind your cursor disappear.

If you’re looking for a full vampire slayer setup, the Witchhunter ascendancy is all about decimating enemies, but the Gemling Legionnaire is all about enhancing myself with the power of gems. Van Helsing or some guy with stones on his flesh? Kind of a hard choice.

All future classes in Path of Exile 2

PoE 2 will bring six more classes, and a list of them is already available in the game’s early access period. If you’ve played the base PoE, you might recognize a few names on this list. Here are the future classes in the game, with a short blurb based on how they behaved in the first game.

Class Short description Shadow An assassin/rogue who uses daggers, traps, and subterfuge. Druid Expect the Druid to mix magic and have access to a beast form. Templar A holy, defensive class with one-handed weapons, a shield, and magic. Marauder The brute class in PoE, akin to a Barbarian. Duelist A nimble fighter who deals close-range damage and can avoid attacks. Huntress A brutal spear-and-shield warrior who can also throw javelins at far enemies.

