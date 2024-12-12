Making quick progress in Path of Exile 2 depends on your build, your class, and a little bit of luck. While you can beat the game with any class and build if you play it well, some of the classes in PoE 2 are simply built different—and we’ve gathered all of them here.

Below, we’ve ranked the best classes in PoE 2 to help you find one that works for you. If you’ve already beaten the game with your favorite class, why not take one of the others listed below for a spin? Playing as melee after beating PoE 2 with a ranged class makes it feel like a new game.

Best Path of Exile 2 classes

We’ve separated the best PoE 2 classes into tiers based on their damage output, survivability, and overall tankiness. They can go up and down in strength based on their build and items, of course, but we’re looking at base power for the most part.

Make sure to check out our guide to all the ascendancies in PoE 2 so you know which direction to take your character in while exploring the game’s vastly intricate skill tree.

S-tier classes

The classes in this tier are currently the best of the best, combining high damage and survivability with a fun, unique playstyle. They’ll get you through each Act of PoE 2 smoothly, with one being a perfect pick for players still getting to grips with the game.

Mercenary

The Mercenary is a viable option for players who prefer heavy-hitting, ranged DPS roles. Image via Grinding Gear Games

Mercenary class advantages Mercenary class disadvantages High potential for damage Limited movement, not the most agile class Variety of tools, ranging from crossbow damage to elemental-fuelled attacks Best in the early stages of PoE 2 Decently tanky despite being a ranged class Weapon mechanics can be demanding

Out of all the classes in PoE 2, the Mercenary stands out as the most consistently powerful. Favoring a crossbow or gun with other damage options available, this class is a behemoth and goes against the typically squishy ranged DPS stereotype.

Alongside the various heavy-hitting attacks, decently high damage pool, and interesting ascendancy options, the Mercenary also stands out for having a unique playstyle. It can be somewhat demanding, requiring precise positioning when aiming at enemies, but it’s satisfying to play.

If you’ve already run through PoE 2 with another class and you’re looking for a fresh experience, roll a Mercenary. This class feels incredible during battle and has plenty of tools to help manage any nasty foe that the game throws at you.

Ranger

Rangers are flexible damage dealers with bags of survivability to help during tough boss battles. Image via Grinding Gear Games

Ranger class advantages Ranger class disadvantages Brilliant mobility to help get through difficult groups of mobs or survive intense boss fights Somewhat squishy, can’t take too many hits Strong variety of ranged damage options Struggles with melee combat AoE damage options to help mitigate big groups of mobs Requires precise positioning to attack

Following up the Mercenary nicely, the Ranger is currently one of the best classes in PoE 2. It’s a little squishy in places with limited melee power, but it hits hard, moves quickly, and has a wide toolkit to deal with any number of tricky battles.

Using a bow and arrow to drag enemies around and wear them down, the Ranger’s main strength is mobility. In a game like PoE 2, being able to move while attacking is an advantage, allowing you to kite a boss and get out of AoE damage spots if needed.

Rangers also have access to many damage types, ranging from electrified arrows to poison arrows, meaning they’re more likely to have a counter for a boss than other classes.

Despite requiring a fair amount of precision for lining up attacks, Rangers are one of the most accessible classes for new players to dig into when picking up PoE 2 for the first time.

If you’re new to the game and willing to spend some time learning a class, pick up a Ranger for your run. Once you’ve got the hang of the basic attack mechanics and movement-based abilities, you caan build up the Ranger to fit your preferred playstyle.

A-tier classes

The classes in this tier are still powerful and enjoyable to play, but they take more of an upfront time investment to get the hang of. They’re also more build-dependent than the classes in the S-tier of our tier list, meaning the right Passive Skills and weapon specializations are essential.

Monk

Monks are build-dependent, but they’re fun to play and pack a punch against sturdy enemies. Image via Grinding Gear Games

Monk class advantages Monk class disadvantages Heavy-hitter that can deal plenty of damage up close One of the more complex classes in the game, requiring a strong build to get to the final Act Incredibly fast with great agility Surprisingly squishy Can deal out stuns easily, making dense groups of difficult mobs easier to manage Less variety when it comes to skill options

The Monk is one of the most impressive classes in the game in terms of sheer power. Unlike most classes in our PoE 2 class tier list, this is a melee class, favoring elemental power and martial weapon-based attacks to keep enemies at bay.

Monks have a wickedly fast playstyle with plenty of movement options to help keep them out of trouble. They can stun enemies easily and manage groups of mobs without breaking a sweat.

Monks take a lot of time and effort to get the hang of. If you’re a new player who’s not played a PoE game or anything similar, it’s worth trying another class before picking up this one. They require a precise hand and strong game knowledge to master in boss battles.

Additionally, Monks are squishier than you might expect based on their play style. Despite needing to be up close and personal with enemies to thrive, they’re not as tanky as they feel initially, meaning newer players may struggle with survivability.

Despite this, Monks are worth experimenting with. They have access to ascendancies like the Invoker, which provides access to a wide range of elemental-based attacks, making finding boss counters and weaknesses a breeze.

Sorceress

Despite being somewhat squishy, the Sorceress feels immense with the right build. Image via Grinding Gear Games

Sorceress class advantages Sorceress class disadvantages Wide variety of attacks to cover all enemy resistances Incredibly resource-dependent, running out of Mana mid-fight can be a lose condition High potential for damage output Squishy and can’t tank hits up close Plenty of AoE damage options for smiting groups of mobs Middling movement, needs to be at a distance

The Sorceress has the most typical ranged DPS set-up available in PoE 2. This class is a beast in terms of damage output, with a varied spell book that can mitigate enemy resistances. It’s also very resource-dependent, with a need to be at a strict distance to avoid getting stomped.

If you’ve played any mage or sorceress classes in other ARPG titles, you should know what to expect here. The Sorceress aims to keep enemies at arm’s length while smiting them with elemental attacks and keeping them in place with harsh AoE spells.

Figuring out the ideal Sorceress rotation does take some practice. While the class has plenty of damage options to pick from, ranging from freezing enemies to conjuring flaming walls to trap foes, it also struggles up close with limited mobility options to fall back on.

Providing you’ve got the hang of ranged DPS in PoE 2 and have explored the ascendancies on offer for this class, the Sorceress feels mighty in battle. It’s a little fiddly in places in terms of resource management and movement, but on the whole, it’s perfectly viable from early to late game.

B-tier classes

There’s only one class in this tier right now. It’s fun and punchy, but it’s squishier than the other classes in this list and has a few more quirks to contend with.

Witch

Bone spikes, skeletal scorpions, and corrupting magic. What’s not to love about the PoE 2 Witch? Image via Grinding Gear Games

Witch class advantages Witch class disadvantages Variety of damage options, ranging from DoT attacks to minions that can explode or cast spells Squishy, needs to be ranged to avoid dying Can resurrect fallen enemies to fight alongside them during intense group fights or boss battles with mobs Early game can be difficult without access to enough Spirit for a large group of minions to control Explosive Corruption ability that can leap from enemy to enemy, making group fights even easier Poor melee options, struggles with any up-close encounters

The Witch has arguably the strongest class fantasy in PoE 2, letting the player raise the dead and have them do their bidding. This ranged caster can be rough in the early game, but playing with the right build and toolkit is a delight.

Witches have two main paths of damage available to them. They can summon mobs like skeleton mages and skeletal scorpions to fight for them, and they can use DoT abilities to chip away at enemies over time. They struggle up close with limited health available, but at range, they’re beasts.

Despite being a fairly beginner-friendly PoE 2 class, Witches have one main hurdle to overcome in the early game. Minions require Spirit, a resource that’s hard to come across in Act One. Act One Witches have minions, of course, but they’re not as strong or plentiful as in later Acts.

If you can get the hang of zipping about the battle arena and staying out of harm’s way, Witches feel incredible to play. Raising a fallen enemy to fight alongside you as a skeletal scorpion is wickedly cool, and the DoT attacks on offer can be lethal with the right Gems.

Any class in PoE 2 is viable if you build it correctly, but the five classes we’ve listed above are the best based on where the game is in its early access form right now.

We didn’t include Warrior here deliberately—while it can be a behemoth in certain circumstances, PoE 2 heavily favors ranged classes. Monk is the stronger melee option right now, providing a wider variety of tools. Make sure to check out our full class guide to learn more.

