Best Sorceress build in Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 provides players the ultimate freedom to build their characters any way they want. If you like igniting, freezing, and shocking your enemies to death with the power of the elements, the Sorceress is the class for you. Out of the builds that have emerged throughout Early Access, the one that scales the best through the endgame is the Lightning Sorceress build.

Path of Exile 2 Lightning Sorceress build

The Lightning Sorceress channels the power of lightning as a conduit to shock groups of enemies. She does this by meticulously using the basic Spark spell that you can acquire early on. The build’s damage might be slow to start with, but it quickly scales in power as you level up Spark and acquire other buffs to support your casting.

Skill gems

Your main source of damage.

Before we dive into everything this build needs, you will need to know what skills to socket throughout the leveling process all the way up to the endgame.

Leveling skills

As mentioned earlier, Spark is the main damage source of this build. You will need to support it with some basic support gems while you pick up control and buff skills along the way. By level 30, these are the main skills you will need along with their socketed support gems.

Spark: Your main damage skill. Shoots out sparks in a cone in front of you that spreads out and ricochets off obstacles. Leveling it up increases the damage and number of projectiles. Arcane Tempo: Increases the cast speed of Spark, allowing you to fire them faster. Unleash: Periodically recasts Spark, dealing less damage on recast but increasing the number of projectiles fired.

Your main damage skill. Shoots out sparks in a cone in front of you that spreads out and ricochets off obstacles. Leveling it up increases the damage and number of projectiles. Flame Wall: Your damage amplification skill. Creates a wall of flames that burns enemies as they pass through it. Firing Spark through the Flame Wall increases its damage and ignites enemies. Fortress: Turns the wall into a circle, dealing less damage but creating a bigger area to fire your Sparks through. Spell Cascade: Triples Flame Wall, creating three circles of flame instead of one.

Your damage amplification skill. Creates a wall of flames that burns enemies as they pass through it. Firing Spark through the Flame Wall increases its damage and ignites enemies. Orb of Storms: Your support damage skill. Spawns an orb that releases lightning bolts periodically and when you cast a lightning spell in its vicinity. Magnified Effect: Increases the area of effect of Orb of Storms. Persistence: Increases the duration of Orb of Storms.

Your support damage skill. Spawns an orb that releases lightning bolts periodically and when you cast a lightning spell in its vicinity.

Now that you have your main damage skills, you need one major buff skill that improves your Spark damage by making it scale even higher.

Mana Tempest: Creates a field of lightning that increases all lightning damage output as long as you stay inside it. This skill also drains your mana rapidly the longer you stay in the field. Inspiration: Reduces the mana cost of the skill. Premeditation: Increases the damage amplification of the skill.

Creates a field of lightning that increases all lightning damage output as long as you stay inside it. This skill also drains your mana rapidly the longer you stay in the field. Mana Remnants: Spawns spheres of mana every time you kill a shocked enemy. Picking them up will restore your mana. Cannibalism: Restores life every time you kill an enemy. Clarity: Increases your mana regeneration.

Spawns spheres of mana every time you kill a shocked enemy. Picking them up will restore your mana.

Mana Remnants and its support gems will cost Spirit, so ensure you have completed the quests in acts one and three that grant you permanent Spirit. You could also consider using a Scepter for 100 bonus Spirit in the early stages of the game. Certain body armor and amulets can grant you Spirit as well if you get lucky with their rolls.

Endgame skills

Once you finish the first three acts in Normal and Cruel difficulties, you should be close to level 70 with a lot of high-level uncut gems. Most of these skills will be implemented between levels 40 to 50 while others should be socketed when you have the mana capacity to handle them.

Spark: The main damage source with new support gems. Arcane Tempo: Increased cast speed. Controlled Destruction: Increased damage to shocked enemies. Unleash: Creates more projectiles.

The main damage source with new support gems. Orb of Storms: Use this to reduce the enemies’ lightning resistance. Conduction: Increased chance to shock. Lightning Exposure: Reduces enemies’ lightning resistance. Strip Away: Increases the duration of Exposure skills.

Use this to reduce the enemies’ lightning resistance. Mana Tempest: Imbue new support gems to further boost its power. Inspiration: Reduced mana costs. Premeditation: Increased damage output. Murderous Intent: Grants Culling Strike that instantly kills enemies at low health.

Imbue new support gems to further boost its power. Cast on Shock: Casts a powerful lightning spell of your choosing every time you shock enemies enough to fill its energy capacity. Lightning Conduit: Calls down powerful lightning bolts to hit all enemies. These bolts consume shock to deal even more damage. Considered Casting: Increased skill damage. Elemental Focus: Increased elemental damage.

Casts a powerful lightning spell of your choosing every time you shock enemies enough to fill its energy capacity. Conductivity: A powerful curse that increases the lightning damage you deal to enemies. Heightened Curse: Increased area of effect. Spell Cascade: Creates three areas of effect.

A powerful curse that increases the lightning damage you deal to enemies.

When you have over 100 Spirit to spare, pick up the powerful Archmage skill to really push your damage output over the edge.

Archmage: Increases your Lightning damage based on how much maximum mana you have. The bigger your mana pool, the more damage you will deal. Spell costs increase as well. Lightning Mastery: Increases the level of Archmage.

Increases your Lightning damage based on how much maximum mana you have. The bigger your mana pool, the more damage you will deal. Spell costs increase as well.

This build utilizes a lot of mana, so picking up the right Passives is key to sustaining them.

Passive nodes

Supporting passives to buff this build.

The main passive skills to pick up are all the ones that increase your cast speed, mana pool, and mana regeneration. Work towards these key passives.

Open Mind

Raw Power

Mana Blessing

Path of Storms

Arcane Surge

Arcane Blossom

All Natural

Stormcharged

Power Conduction

Mental Alacrity

Drenched

Lightning Quick

The right Ascendancy for this build.

A few more passives will get unlocked once you ascend. For this build, ascending your Sorceress into a Stormweaver is the way to go because you will need a few key passives.

Constant Gale : First Ascendancy. Increased cast speed and mana regeneration rate.

: First Ascendancy. Increased cast speed and mana regeneration rate. Strike Twice: Second Ascendancy. Allows you to shock twice.

Second Ascendancy. Allows you to shock twice. Scouring Winds: Third Ascendancy. Further lowers enemies’ resistance through your Exposure skills.

Third Ascendancy. Further lowers enemies’ resistance through your Exposure skills. Force of Will: Fourth Ascendancy. Improves the effect of Arcane Surge.

Once you have a massive mana pool and energy shield, pick up Mind over Matter and Eldritch Battery for your endgame defenses.

The final part of this build involves picking up the right weapons and armor for your Sorceress.

Gear

The equipment that boosts your endgame power.

Gear is where you will have the most flexibility. While this build can thrive without Unique items, some equipment like Crest of Ardura will greatly benefit your Sorceress. Look for gear like Hexer’s Robes, Tiaras, Jewelled Gloves, and Wrapped Sandals that grant you bonus Energy Shield innately.

Weapon: Attuned Wand (Mana Drain) with increased lightning damage and cast speed.

(Mana Drain) with increased lightning damage and cast speed. Off-hand: Crest of Ardura or any shield with increased armor, energy shield, and mana.

or any shield with increased armor, energy shield, and mana. Helm: Tiara with increased energy shield and armor.

with increased energy shield and armor. Body Armor: Hexer’s Robe with increased armor, energy shield, and resistances. Bonus Spirit is optional.

with increased armor, energy shield, and resistances. Bonus Spirit is optional. Arms: Jewelled Gloves with increased cast speed, mana regeneration, and mana.

with increased cast speed, mana regeneration, and mana. Legs: Wrapped Sandals with increased movement speed, resistances, and mana.

with increased movement speed, resistances, and mana. Belt: Any belt with increased armor, resistances, and mana.

Any belt with increased armor, resistances, and mana. Rings: Lapis Rings or resistance rings.

or resistance rings. Amulet: Any amulet with increased mana, mana regeneration, and energy shield. Bonus Spirit is optional.

Any amulet with increased mana, mana regeneration, and energy shield. Bonus Spirit is optional. Charms: Stone Charm, Thawing Charm, Staunching Charm.

