Path of Exile 2 best console graphics settings

Path of Exile 2 is out in early access and already features a variety of modern gameplay settings and choices. These visual and performance options allow players to adjust their gameplay experience however they like.

Unfortunately for players, finding the right settings can be a bit overwhelming, especially for those on console who aren’t used to the number of available options. Luckily, though, we have a few recommendations to increase your performance. Here are the best console settings for Path of Exile 2.

Optimal console graphics settings in PoE 2

The best settings provide the best gameplay experience. Image via Grinding Gear Games

Like its PC version, PoE 2 launched with a variety of performance and graphics settings that players can tweak to get the most optimal gameplay experience. The same settings can be used for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but the settings for the Xbox Series S are quite different due to the differences in power.

You can adjust both visual and performance settings in PoE 2. The visual options include settings such as Max Resolution, UI and Screen Brightness, Lighting, Bloom Sharpness and Upscale Mode, Dynamic Culling, and Dynamic Resolution.

Best graphics settings for PoE 2 on console

To get the best graphics settings, though, these are the advanced options you should implement:

Dynamic Culling: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Resolution: Enabled

Enabled Upscale Mode: NIS

NIS Refresh Rate: 120Hz (max, if possible)

120Hz (max, if possible) Lightning: Global illumination should be turned on for the best visual fidelity, and Shadows should also be enabled to make textures and environment models pop.

Global illumination should be turned on for the best visual fidelity, and Shadows should also be enabled to make textures and environment models pop. Render Resolution: No upscaling, at 4K

Best performance settings for PoE 2 on console

The settings you need to select for the best performance for PoE 2 are quite different from the optimal visual settings as it forces you to reduce and disable some options. To get the best gameplay performance, these are the advanced options you should select:

Dynamic Culling: Enabled

Enabled Dynamic Resolution: Enabled

Enabled Upscale Mode: NIS

NIS Refresh Rate: 60 or 120Hz (depending on your monitor)

60 or 120Hz (depending on your monitor) Lightning: Global illumination should be turned off for the best performance, but Shadows can remain enabled to make textures and environment models pop.

Global illumination should be turned off for the best performance, but Shadows can remain enabled to make textures and environment models pop. Render Resolution: ~65% at 2K

Best gameplay settings for PoE 2 on console

Settings for the Xbox Series S are much different from other consoles, unsurprisingly due to the console being significantly less powerful. To get the best gameplay experience, these are the advanced options you should select for Xbox Series S:

Upscale Mode: FSR

FSR Max Image Quality: Balanced

Balanced Refresh Rate: 60Hz

These are some of the best settings you can choose to get the best experience when playing PoE 2 on your console. Settings like Render Resolution, Dynamic Resolution, and Lightning are necessary for the best visual output. On the other hand, Refresh Rate and Dynamic Culling help boost the frame rate significantly. Keep in mind that while these settings work for most console players, your experience and preferences may differ. As such, it’s important to tweak them to your satisfaction to get the best result.

