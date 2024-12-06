How to fix an unexpected disconnect occurred in Path of Exile 2

Early access periods often have a few bumps and quirks to contend with as a player—and if you’re trying to get into Path of Exile 2 right now, chances are you’re stuck in a queue or struggling with a surprise disconnect issue.

Here’s how to fix the “unexpected disconnect occurred” error in Path of Exile 2, including tips for finding out whether the game is having technical difficulties or if it’s just your set-up.

How to solve unexpected disconnects in Path of Exile 2

Fixing unexpected disconnects in Path of Exile 2 is, unfortunately, a case of waiting for the development team to squash any last minute issues. Based on community feedback and our own testing, the “unexpected disconnect occurred” issue means that access simply isn’t open for the game right now.

While this may be a frustrating issue to contend with as a Path of Exile player, the team behind the game has a helpful launch day update thread that’s keeping fans in the loop with everything that’s happening behind the scenes.

❗️ Path of Exile 2 Early Access Launch Day Thread ❗️



Today is the day! Follow this thread for updates on as we head into Early Access for Path of Exile 2. We'll also be adding information to the Live Updates thread on our website:https://t.co/6Hw4lPEnOA pic.twitter.com/wVGPPx7TFq — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) December 6, 2024

This is a play-by-play of any ongoing issues, bugs, or technical problems, and it’s worth taking a look at if you’re waiting for your game to connect. At the time of writing, they’ve reported a last-minute bug and some database improvements to help the game run more smoothly.

As much as it might be tempting to sit and just spam the log-in button, it won’t do you any good with this particular error. Keep tabs on the Path of Exile social media channels to learn more about this ongoing connection quirk—chances are, this issue won’t be seen again outside of launch day.

How to see if Path of Exile 2 is having technical difficulties

If you’re unable to determine whether it’s your PC having problems or Path of Exile 2 as a whole, it’s worth checking out these two sources for current updates:

The Path of Exile 2 subreddit. This community hub is a great place to check whether your fellow players are having any issues with their game or if there are any known technical issues on the development side.

This community hub is a great place to check whether your fellow players are having any issues with their game or if there are any known technical issues on the development side. The Path of Exile official forum and website. The official site is very active, with updates from the Path of Exile community team about the game’s progress, along with general community discussions.

If you’re trying to verify an issue with your current PoE 2 experience and can’t see anyone talking about the same issues at either of these locations, it may be an issue with your internet or account.

If you see other people having the same problem, though, head back to the Path of Exile social media accounts and check out the thread we linked earlier for further information.

