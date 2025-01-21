Building your character in Path of Exile 2 is often challenging and time-consuming, but also satisfying. Having the perfect equipment is no easy feat, especially if you’re looking for unique items. Unfortunately, as rare as they might be, they are essential in endgame builds, including amulets.
Like it’s predecessor, PoE 2 offers a plethora of unique items for your character to wear. When it comes to amulets, in the current game, there are “only” 21 of them. As you will learn soon, farming them isn’t a piece of cake—but they’re worth the hustle eventually.
Table of contents
All unique amulets and their stats in PoE 2
While as of now there are 21 unique amulets in PoE 2, there is no one “best” amulet. As always in Path of Exile, that question boils down to your class and your specific build. Naturally, classes like Rangers and Mercenaries will lean more towards amulets and items that raise their Dexterity, which is their main skill, or increase their damage. On top of that, getting access to these amulets is quite challenging, so often there’s hardly a choice.
Below is the full list of currently available unique amulets in PoE 2. The list is bound to expand with the full release of the title.
|Amulet
|Stats
|Astramentis Stellar Amulet
|+5-7 to all Attributes
+80-100 to all Attributes
-4 physical damage taken from Attack hits
|Beacon of Azis Solar Amulet
|+10-15 to Spirit
+60-100 to maximum Mana
+30 to Spirit
30 percent increased Light Radius
Critical Hits ignore enemy monster elemental resistances
|Carnage Heart Amber Amulet
|+10-15 to Strength
20 percent reduced maximum Life
+10-20 to all Attributes
+10-20 to all Elemental Resistances
100 percent increased amount of Life Leeched
|Choir of the Storm Jade Amulet
|+10-15 to Dexterity
Grants Lightning Bolt skill
+20-30 percent to Lightning resistance
Critical Hits ignore enemy monster Lightning resistance
Trigger Lightning Bolt skill on Critical Hit
|Defiance of Destiny Jade Amulet
|+10-15 to Dexterity
6-10 percent increased maximum Life
+10-20 to Strength
25-40 percent increased mana regeneration rate
Recover five percent of missing Life before being hit by an enemy
|Eye of Chayula Gold Amulet
|12-20 percent increased rarity of items found
20-30 percent reduced maximum Life
+10-15 to all Attributes
+2500 to Stun Threshold
|Fireflower Solar Amulet
|+10-15 to Spirit
10-20 percent increased rarity of items found
30-40 percent increased Mana regeneration rate
Take 100 Fire damage when you ignite an enemy
+1-4 to level of all Fire skills
|Fixation of Yix Stellar Amulet
|+5-7 to all Attributes
+100 to maximum Life
Allies in your Presence have 30-50 percent increased Critical Hit Chance
Allies in your Presence have 30-50 percent increased Critical Damage Bonus
Allies in your Presence have 10-20 percent increased Attack Speed
Allies in your Presence have 10-20 percent increased Cast Speed
50 percent reduced Presence AoE
|Idol of Uldurn Crimson Amulet
|2-4 Life regeneration per second
+60-80 to maximum Life
+10-20 to Dexterity
Skills have plus one to Limit
|Igniferis Crimson Amulet
|2-4 Life regeneration per second
+10-20 percent to Fire Resistance
20-30 percent increased Mana regeneration rate
25 percent increased Light Radius
Life recovery from regeneration is not applied
Every four seconds you recover one Life for each 0.2 Life recovery per second from Regeneration
|Ligurium Talisman Lapis Amulet
|+10-15 to Intelligence
+30-40 to maximum Energy Shield
+25-35 to Spirit
+20-30 to Intelligence
Life regeneration is applied to Energy Shield instead
|Revered Resin Amber Amulet
|+10-15 to Strength
+40-60 to maximum Life
+20-30 percent increased Flask Life Recovery rate
Life Flasks gain 0.17-0.25 charges per second
|Rondel of Fragility Lunar Amulet
|+20-30 to maximum Energy Shield
15-30 percent increased Skill Speed
20-30 percent increased Critical Hit Chance
-30 percent to all Elemental Resistances
30-50 percent increased damage
|Serpent’s Egg Gold Amulet
|12-20 percent increased rarity of items found
+10-20 to all Attributes
+17-23 percent to Chaos resistance
20-30 percent increased Mana regeneration rate
Gain an additional Charge when you gain a Charge
|Strugglescream Stellar Amulet
|+5-7 to all Attributes
Can have two additional installed Modifiers
|Surefooted Sigil Jade Amulet
|+10-15 to Strength
20 percent reduced maximum Life
+10-20 to all Attributes
+10-20 percent to all Elemental Resistances
100 percent increased amount of Life Leeched
|The Anvil Bloodstone Amulet
|+30-40 to maximum Life
10 percent reduced Movement Speed
10 percent reduced Skill Speed
25-50 percent increased Armor
20 percent increased Block chance
+3-5 percent to maximum Block chance
|The Everlasting Gaze Azure Amulet
|+20-30 percent increased Mana Regeneration Rate
+50 maximum Mana
50 percent increased Mana Regeneration Rate
Gain 20-30 percent of maximum Mana as Extra Maximum Energy Shield
|The Pandemonius Lapis Amulet
|+10-15 to Intelligence
+20-30 percent to Cold resistance
Damage penetrates 75 percent of Cold resistance
Blind Chilled enemies on hit
|Ungil’s Harmony Azure Amulet
|20-30 percent increased Mana regeneration rate
+30-50 to maximum Life
+30-50 to maximum Mana
100 percent increased Critical Hit Chance
+60-100 to Stun Threshold
Your Critical Hits do not deal extra damage
|Xoph’s Blood Amber Amulet
|+10-15 to Strength
10-15 percent increased maximum Life
+20-30 percent to Fire resistance
Enemies in your Presence have Fire Exposure
How to get unique Amulets in PoE 2
Many of these amulets can be very powerful in the right build. However, there’s a catch, and it’s pretty straightforward: They’re not so easy to earn as you might think. In fact, there are technically three ways of getting unique amulets in PoE 2, though all of them are either resource or time-consuming.
Farm unique items by killing Rare mobs and bosses
This choice is pretty straightforward as well, and in our eyes the smartest if you want to farm unique items. Bosses and Rare mobs not only have the chance of dropping specific unique pieces of equipment themselves, but they often guard rare treasure chests, which can also contain unique items. So if you remember an area that had plenty of Rare mobs, go back there and try your best.
Gamble at the town’s vendor
Each vendor in PoE 2 towns offers a plethora of different items which can include amulets. Items offered by them are often “random,” meaning they have no specific stats until you buy them. There is always a small chance you’ll end up rolling a unique item. You may eventually get lucky, but it’s very expensive to farm unique items this way.
Visit Orb of Chance
Last but not least, you may use Orb of Chance. It’s a valuable item that tends to drop in the third Act at the moment, and will likely continue dropping from Rare mobs and Bosses in the following Acts once the full game becomes available. Orbs of Chance can either upgrade your Normal item to Unique rarity, or can destroy it completely—so, once again, it’s a gamble.
You can also collect Orb of Chances by stacking Chance Shards. Having 10 of them will result in them transforming into the Orb of Chance.
Published: Jan 21, 2025 12:24 pm