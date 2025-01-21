Building your character in Path of Exile 2 is often challenging and time-consuming, but also satisfying. Having the perfect equipment is no easy feat, especially if you’re looking for unique items. Unfortunately, as rare as they might be, they are essential in endgame builds, including amulets.

Recommended Videos

Like it’s predecessor, PoE 2 offers a plethora of unique items for your character to wear. When it comes to amulets, in the current game, there are “only” 21 of them. As you will learn soon, farming them isn’t a piece of cake—but they’re worth the hustle eventually.

All unique amulets and their stats in PoE 2

While as of now there are 21 unique amulets in PoE 2, there is no one “best” amulet. As always in Path of Exile, that question boils down to your class and your specific build. Naturally, classes like Rangers and Mercenaries will lean more towards amulets and items that raise their Dexterity, which is their main skill, or increase their damage. On top of that, getting access to these amulets is quite challenging, so often there’s hardly a choice.

Having better equipment is key to getting better. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below is the full list of currently available unique amulets in PoE 2. The list is bound to expand with the full release of the title.

Amulet Stats Astramentis Stellar Amulet +5-7 to all Attributes

+80-100 to all Attributes

-4 physical damage taken from Attack hits Beacon of Azis Solar Amulet +10-15 to Spirit

+60-100 to maximum Mana

+30 to Spirit

30 percent increased Light Radius

Critical Hits ignore enemy monster elemental resistances Carnage Heart Amber Amulet +10-15 to Strength

20 percent reduced maximum Life

+10-20 to all Attributes

+10-20 to all Elemental Resistances

100 percent increased amount of Life Leeched Choir of the Storm Jade Amulet +10-15 to Dexterity

Grants Lightning Bolt skill

+20-30 percent to Lightning resistance

Critical Hits ignore enemy monster Lightning resistance

Trigger Lightning Bolt skill on Critical Hit Defiance of Destiny Jade Amulet +10-15 to Dexterity

6-10 percent increased maximum Life

+10-20 to Strength

25-40 percent increased mana regeneration rate

Recover five percent of missing Life before being hit by an enemy Eye of Chayula Gold Amulet 12-20 percent increased rarity of items found

20-30 percent reduced maximum Life

+10-15 to all Attributes

+2500 to Stun Threshold Fireflower Solar Amulet +10-15 to Spirit

10-20 percent increased rarity of items found

30-40 percent increased Mana regeneration rate

Take 100 Fire damage when you ignite an enemy

+1-4 to level of all Fire skills Fixation of Yix Stellar Amulet +5-7 to all Attributes

+100 to maximum Life

Allies in your Presence have 30-50 percent increased Critical Hit Chance

Allies in your Presence have 30-50 percent increased Critical Damage Bonus

Allies in your Presence have 10-20 percent increased Attack Speed

Allies in your Presence have 10-20 percent increased Cast Speed

50 percent reduced Presence AoE Idol of Uldurn Crimson Amulet 2-4 Life regeneration per second

+60-80 to maximum Life

+10-20 to Dexterity

Skills have plus one to Limit Igniferis Crimson Amulet 2-4 Life regeneration per second

+10-20 percent to Fire Resistance

20-30 percent increased Mana regeneration rate

25 percent increased Light Radius

Life recovery from regeneration is not applied

Every four seconds you recover one Life for each 0.2 Life recovery per second from Regeneration Ligurium Talisman Lapis Amulet +10-15 to Intelligence

+30-40 to maximum Energy Shield

+25-35 to Spirit

+20-30 to Intelligence

Life regeneration is applied to Energy Shield instead Revered Resin Amber Amulet +10-15 to Strength

+40-60 to maximum Life

+20-30 percent increased Flask Life Recovery rate

Life Flasks gain 0.17-0.25 charges per second Rondel of Fragility Lunar Amulet +20-30 to maximum Energy Shield

15-30 percent increased Skill Speed

20-30 percent increased Critical Hit Chance

-30 percent to all Elemental Resistances

30-50 percent increased damage Serpent’s Egg Gold Amulet 12-20 percent increased rarity of items found

+10-20 to all Attributes

+17-23 percent to Chaos resistance

20-30 percent increased Mana regeneration rate

Gain an additional Charge when you gain a Charge Strugglescream Stellar Amulet +5-7 to all Attributes

Can have two additional installed Modifiers Surefooted Sigil Jade Amulet +10-15 to Strength

20 percent reduced maximum Life

+10-20 to all Attributes

+10-20 percent to all Elemental Resistances

100 percent increased amount of Life Leeched The Anvil Bloodstone Amulet +30-40 to maximum Life

10 percent reduced Movement Speed

10 percent reduced Skill Speed

25-50 percent increased Armor

20 percent increased Block chance

+3-5 percent to maximum Block chance The Everlasting Gaze Azure Amulet +20-30 percent increased Mana Regeneration Rate

+50 maximum Mana

50 percent increased Mana Regeneration Rate

Gain 20-30 percent of maximum Mana as Extra Maximum Energy Shield The Pandemonius Lapis Amulet +10-15 to Intelligence

+20-30 percent to Cold resistance

Damage penetrates 75 percent of Cold resistance

Blind Chilled enemies on hit Ungil’s Harmony Azure Amulet 20-30 percent increased Mana regeneration rate

+30-50 to maximum Life

+30-50 to maximum Mana

100 percent increased Critical Hit Chance

+60-100 to Stun Threshold

Your Critical Hits do not deal extra damage Xoph’s Blood Amber Amulet +10-15 to Strength

10-15 percent increased maximum Life

+20-30 percent to Fire resistance

Enemies in your Presence have Fire Exposure

How to get unique Amulets in PoE 2

Many of these amulets can be very powerful in the right build. However, there’s a catch, and it’s pretty straightforward: They’re not so easy to earn as you might think. In fact, there are technically three ways of getting unique amulets in PoE 2, though all of them are either resource or time-consuming.

Farm unique items by killing Rare mobs and bosses

Killing bosses is essential. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This choice is pretty straightforward as well, and in our eyes the smartest if you want to farm unique items. Bosses and Rare mobs not only have the chance of dropping specific unique pieces of equipment themselves, but they often guard rare treasure chests, which can also contain unique items. So if you remember an area that had plenty of Rare mobs, go back there and try your best.

Gamble at the town’s vendor

Each vendor in PoE 2 towns offers a plethora of different items which can include amulets. Items offered by them are often “random,” meaning they have no specific stats until you buy them. There is always a small chance you’ll end up rolling a unique item. You may eventually get lucky, but it’s very expensive to farm unique items this way.

Visit Orb of Chance

Last but not least, you may use Orb of Chance. It’s a valuable item that tends to drop in the third Act at the moment, and will likely continue dropping from Rare mobs and Bosses in the following Acts once the full game becomes available. Orbs of Chance can either upgrade your Normal item to Unique rarity, or can destroy it completely—so, once again, it’s a gamble.

You can also collect Orb of Chances by stacking Chance Shards. Having 10 of them will result in them transforming into the Orb of Chance.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy