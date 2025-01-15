Hideouts in Path of Exile 2 are an essential aspect of the game, asking you to restock, take on quests, gather items, decorate, and restrategize. But getting a Hideout might be tricky for some as they can be easy to miss.

Here’s how to unlock and use Hideouts in Path of Exile 2 and everything you need to know about them.

How to unlock Hideouts in Path of Exile 2

The Atlas has several Hideouts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get your own Hideout in Path of Exile 2, you’ll need to wait until you reach the endgame. Upon completing the game’s campaign, specifically after the main quest, “Legacy of the Vaal,” return to the Ziggurat Refuge and speak with Doryani. You will then be tasked to chart across the Atlas of Worlds map to reclaim Wraeclas by encountering and clearing enemy nodes and locations. Hideouts are special map nodes with a blue three-petal insignia as the symbol.

When you are first introduced to the Atlas, you’ll be asked to choose a node to start from. The quickest way to gain a Hideout from here on is to choose the first Hideout you spot on the map. After picking your first Hideout, you’ll need to clear out the area of monsters to claim it for yourself. Doing this is quick and easy and shouldn’t pose a challenge, especially after completing the campaign.

After doing this, you’ll now have your very own Hideout. There are four total hideouts you can unlock in the early access version of Path of Exile 2. These are the Felled Hideout, the Canal Hideout, the Limestone Hideout, and the Shrine Hideout. However, if you are part of a guild, you can also access and use Guild Hideouts before getting to the endgame content.

How to change your Hideout in Path of Exile 2

You’ll unlock other Hideouts as you go through the Atlas map and clear out nodes. To head back to your Hideout, simply click the Hideout symbol on the far right side of your map screen or type /hideout in chat to instantly teleport there. To change your Hideout, head to the NPC Alva, who can be found in your Hideout, and talk to her. Select the “Select Hideout” dialogue option and swap it to your preferred one.

How to customize and decorate your Hideout in Path of Exile 2

Hideouts are personal player hubs that contain various important things. These include important NPCs that provide quests and items, your stash, crafting stations, including the Reforging and Salvaging Benches, a Well to recharge your flasks, and more.

You can also customize your Hideouts any time you want. Clicking on the arrow button at the bottom of your screen whenever you’re in your Hideout will prompt the editing menu. In this menu, you can manipulate virtually anything in the room, including NPCs, objects, and items, by dragging, dropping, and rotating them. You can do this to move things to convenient locations or just where you prefer them. Lastly, you can decorate your Hideout with items and decorations you find throughout the game. You can place the decorations using the same editing menu.

