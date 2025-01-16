How to use Weapon Set Points in Path of Exile 2

In Path of Exile 2, passives are everything. Well, maybe equal only to skill gems. Being what it is, PoE 2 is incredibly complex, and a subset of passives, called Weapons Set Points, are confusing players to the fullest.

So, here is our guide to understanding Weapon Set Points and how to use them.

Weapon Set Points in PoE 2, explained

Weapon set points allow you to be more specific with the passive skill tree, utilizing parts of it for every situation. Image via Grinding Gear Games

In PoE 2, you are given two options for allocating passive skill points: your regular points gained with each level, and additional weapon set skill points obtained via side-quests and exploration. The difference between these is thin, so here’s precisely how they work.

If you obtain a passive skill point when leveling up, you are allowed to use it to unlock any adjacent passive skill in your tree. However, when you obtain weapon set skill points, you are allowed to allocate passive skill points into specific weapon sets. Thus, two weapon set points would let you unlock four separate passives, two for each weapon set.

This lets players focus on certain buffs for certain skills or weapons they’re using, since PoE 2 puts a lot of emphasis on each weapon granting very specific things, such as skill gems and other bonuses and abilities. If, for example, you’re using one weapon set for offensive skills, you’d allocate your weapon set points towards the branches that emphasize offense. For more defensive skills, you’d probably want to branch out somewhere else entirely, depending on your needs, and the weapon set points let you do precisely that.

To switch between weapon sets, you can use “X” by default, while using skills which require a certain passive to be unlocked will switch your weapon set automatically, allowing you to utilize more of the passive tree with fewer allocations.

Keep in mind that weapon set points are not obtained with each level up. They are a quest reward for the numerous hidden and optional bosses and quests scattered across PoE 2‘s Acts, and you’ll have to pay great attention to the exploration side of things to properly discover every weapon set point the game has to offer.

