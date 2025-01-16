‘He is not his own man’: Elon Musk calls out Asmongold over PoE 2 controversy

After being accused of faking his Path of Exile 2 hardcore character, Elon Musk has now taken to his own “public square” to call out Asmongold for not being “his own man.” This comes after the streamer’s numerous recent comments regarding Musk’s suspicious hardcore PoE 2 performance.

In a Jan. 16 response to another YouTuber’s two cents regarding the whole hardcore character controversy where Musk supposedly had a level 97 hardcore character, the billionaire said Asmongold “behaves like a maverick,” and only acts as independent, “but in reality has to ask his boss for permission before he can do anything.” Musk further stated Asmongold is “not his own man,” and substantiated this claim with screenshots of what is supposedly a DM correspondence between Musk and Asmongold. In it, Asmongold said he has editors who he reaches agreements with on content, which, Musk suggested sounds like the streamer has been put under the control of these “mysterious editors,” as he calls them.

Musk hasn’t taken Asmongold’s comments well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Asmongold has yet to respond to these more recent callouts, he spoke on the ongoing matter during a Jan. 16 stream. A clip of it shared on his clips channel titled “Elon Musk has lost it,” has drawn in over 760,000 views at the time of writing and might have been the trigger for Musk to go on the offensive against the streamer. In the clip, the creator said he would stream on X for a year, every single stream, if Elon Musk could prove that it was, in fact, him who hand-leveled his hardcore character that placed him firmly in the top 25 of the game’s hardcore leaderboards.

Musk has yet to do so but has made it very clear he has a dislike for Asmongold, or at least his gaming skills, saying that, though the latter is good at “caustic commentary,” the streamer “is NOT good at video games.” He also, once again, used his Diablo 4 performance as evidence that he is actually good at PoE 2, leading us to believe that it’s highly likely we’ll never know the truth behind his claims.

