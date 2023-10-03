Elon Musk’s Diablo 4 livestream just became one of the biggest of all time

Elon Musk’s streaming venture with Diablo 4 has surged into the rankings for the biggest steams of all time after accumulating a huge viewership on Twitter.

The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla headed to Twitter on Oct. 2, which he has rebranded as X, to demonstrate the platform’s streaming capabilities and attracted a staggering audience in the process.

Over 2.5 million people watched Musk’s adventures in Diablo 4, though it got off to a slow start as he spent the first five minutes asking if he sounded like a chipmunk and didn’t enter a dungeon until 13 minutes had passed.

That didn’t put off viewers, however, who flocked to see the richest man in the world spend his daytime playing one of the biggest RPGs to release this year.

Musk’s stream title reflected the testing process he was undertaking on the platform, which certainly had some teething problems—although it’s not clear whether this was down to the platform himself or the PC he was using.

Using a Werewolf Druid build, Musk clearly knew what he was doing and did not encounter too many issues in clearing the first dungeon, before later hitting level 100, the maximum level in Diablo 4.

Don’t expect to see Musk become a regular streamer, however, as it’s clear his approach needs work. There were long pauses of silence and it’s quite remarkable that a multi-billionaire has such a poor lighting setup.

While millions tuned in to watch Musk play Diablo 4, many of the game’s community were not best pleased with his venture and some fans on Reddit joked that it was the clearest sign yet that they should give up on the game.

Despite enjoying a highly successful launch, Diablo 4 has struggled to retain players since due to a lack of endgame content, though a mini-revival could occur with the release of season two later this month.

About the author