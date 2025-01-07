When booting up Path of Exile 2 for the first time, players are offered the choice of six playable classes. One of the classes currently available is Monk, and if built properly, it’s extremely fun and satisfying to play.

In PoE 2, players have to pick between active and passive skills, Persistent Buff Skill Gems, Ascendancies, and items in order to create the best build. With so many options, finding the right build may be tricky. But, don’t worry, Monk players. Here is our favorite Monk build in PoE 2 so far.

Best Monk build in Path of Exile 2

To get the obvious out of the way—there is no best Monk build in PoE 2, objectively speaking. With so much variation of skill, each player will find their own favorite way of building and playing the character. Additionally, the game is still in early access, meaning a lot of build opportunities are still unavailable, like the third, currently unknown Ascendancy.

Monk is one of the six classes available in early access. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With that in mind, we wanted to underline the following build is our favorite way of playing Monk, but you are welcome to make your own changes if you feel like it. In the end, experimenting with options and creating a unique build is a crucial part of PoE 2’s gameplay.

Best Monk active skills in Path of Exile 2

Tempest Bell

So far, there are 21 active skills to pick from when it comes to Monk, and Tempest Bell might just be our favorite. Tempest Bell literally allows you to create a Bell after striking enemies with successful attacks. The Bell itself damages enemies and can be also hit to produce further shockwaves that deal AoE damage. A powerful and absurdly fun active skill to have at your disposal.

Killing Palm

Great for single combat in the early game, Killing Palm allows you to close the distance between you and an opponent. Furthermore, killing an enemy with this ability grants you a Power Charge.

Falling Thunder

Another pivotal early skill. With Falling Thunder, your Quarterstaff is infused with electrical energy, allowing you to slam the surrounding area to produce AoE damage.

Siphoning Strike

Another terrific ability to combine in your Lightning builds, Siphoning Strike dashes you towards an enemy, and if they’re already shocked, your hit creates a Lightning shockwave and grants you a Power Charge.

Gathering Storm

One of the last abilities to be unlocked so far in PoE 2, but one of the strongest. Gathering Storm not only dashes you backwards, which is neat since Monk doesn’t have as many escape tools, but also sends Lightning shockwaves in the target’s location. A perfect hit-and-run ability that synchronizes all too well with other Lightning attacks.

Whirling Assault

If you want to break through a group of enemies, then Whirling Assault is made for you. It allows you to advance while hitting enemies around your character with spinning strikes.

Flicker Strike

If you have Power Charges at your disposal, then Flicker Strike is a perfect choice to teleport around and finish off a few enemies. It consumes the aforementioned charges, teleports you to opponents and strikes them. Great for endgame damage and mobility.

Ice Strike

Allows you to perform Ice-infused strikes. Ice builds are a few of our favorites in PoE 2, so we couldn’t allow ourselves to not include a few abilities from that element.

Wave of Frost

Continuing our icy fashion, we simply love Wave of Frost. It allows you to back off by flipping you backwards while sending a wave of Ice to an area in front of you. An easy and powerful ability in numerous cases.

There are two elements to choose from as Monk: Ice and Lightning. Image via Grinding Gear Games

Frozen Locus/Glacial Cascade

These two are the earliest Ice abilities available for Monks. Depending on the type of enemies you’re facing, you should pick one. Glacial Cascade is more direct and aggressive, while Frozen Locus allows you to take a step back.

Shattering Palm

Last but not least, Shattering Palm is possibly the strongest combo ability at Monks’ disposal at the time of writing. It makes your characters dash to an enemy and strike them with an attack that releases a wave of Ice. Additionally, dealing damage to these enemies will makes the shards to explode, dealing further Ice damage. Really fun pick from the current options.

Best Monk Persistent Buff Skill Gems in Path of Exile 2

While having to rotate your active skills is important, you can’t forget about doing the same with Monk’s Persistent Buff Skill Gems. There are nine to pick from in PoE 2’s early access, but only four deserve your attention.

Elemental Invocation

This allows you to gain Energy while you deal elemental damage. This Energy can be then consumed to trigger socketed Spells. A powerful choice for every Monk seeking to maximize their damage.

Lingering Illusion

Once you dodge a roll, Lingering Illusion, like the name suggests, creates a copy of yourself that can distract opponents. Because you will be constantly in close combat, having escape tools like these is essential to stay alive.

Herald of Ice/Thunder

Depending on which route you took with your active abilities, Herald of Ice or Thunder are vital to maximizing your damage with these elements.

Best Monk passive skills in Path of Exile 2

This is an area that is probably the most complex when it comes to building any class in PoE 2 because there are dozens of possible passive skills to use. Here are a few that we liked the most.

Flow Like Water

Step Like Mist

Essence of the Mountain

Mindful Awareness

Flow State

Moment of Truth

Echoing Frost

Shattering

The Power Within

True Strike

Overflowing Power

One with the River

Coming Calamity

Struck Through

Heartbreaking

Best Monk items in Path of Exile 2

With so many items in PoE 2, you’d be better off if you looked for specific stats. The most important ones in terms of Monk are Dexterity and Intelligence. Besides that, you should always try to level up your Monk with items until you reach endgame.

Should you choose Invoker or Acolyte of Chayula Ascendancy for Monk in Path of Exile 2?

The Invoker’s abilities are way better so far. Image via Grinding Gear Games

At one point in your journey, you will have to choose an Ascendancy for your Monk. In the full game there are meant to be three to pick from, though so far in early access there are only two: Invoker and Acolyte of Chayula.

And, so far, there is only one of these Ascendancies that made a positive impression on us: Invoker. A lot of abilities available after picking it compliment other Monk skills, while choices from Acolyte of Chayula feel mostly pointless in the long run. Remember, you can’t change your Ascendancy once you’ve picked one, so you’ll need to make sure you’re happy with your first choice.

The full version of PoE 2 is scheduled to go live in June 2025. Once it does, we’ll update this guide accordingly with everything new to the game at that point. In the meantime, if you want to check out other classes in PoE 2, you can try our Ranger and Sorceress builds.

