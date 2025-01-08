How to get all boss skill points in Path of Exile 2

The leveling process in Path of Exile 2 can be a difficult journey in the early stages of the game. Having additional skill points beyond the one you get per level can be very helpful in getting to those key passive nodes faster. You can acquire these skill points by defeating certain bosses across all three acts in the overworld, and this is how you can get to them.

Recommended Videos

All boss skill points in Path of Exile 2

Apart from the main story bosses, Path of Exile 2 has specific, unique bosses you can find at different points on the map. Some of these bosses are associated with quests, but you must seek out others while you clear the map they dwell on. This is where you can find each of them in every main story act.

Act one – Crowbell

A three-stage fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crowbell is an optional boss found in the Hunting Grounds. You can get here after clearing the Cemetery of the Eternals and defeating Lachlan of Endless Lament. Once you get to the Hunting Grounds, explore around the edges until you find a doorway. Walk through the passage towards the end to find Crowbell. Initiate the fight here until he moves to the next area.

Keep fighting Crowbell in the locked area and he will eventually break down the door into a third open area. Finally, defeat him here to acquire your first two skill points.

Act two – Kabala, Constrictor Queen

Get ready for zone warfare. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Kabala while running through act two, right in the middle of Keth. As before, roam around the edges of Keth until you find a suspiciously large sand pit. Walk into the pit to trigger the battle with Kabala, Constrictor Queen. The battle can be difficult, necessitating you to run back and forth to avoid her projectiles.

When Kabala dives underground, run out of the circle to avoid damage. She will occasionally summon her minions, which are a great source of flask charges, so clear them up. Don’t let Kabala stay underground for too long or she will regenerate her energy shield.

Take your time and defeat her to get two more skill points.

Act three – Mighty Silverfist

Overwhelming strength and speed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Silverfist is challenging and can throw you for a loop if you’re not careful. This beast is found deep in the jungles of act three, so make your way to the Jungle Ruins. When you get to a checkpoint in the middle of the forest with some ruins around it, you should run into the Mighty Silverfist holding a gigantic weapon. Avoid his swings since they can be fatal without the necessary defenses.

Silverfist is quite tanky so chip him down slowly with ailments if possible. Every time you stun him, you should get a long opening to deal heavy damage, so keep your strongest spells ready. Take him down for your last set of two points.

Remember that you can defeat each boss once on Normal difficulty and once more on Cruel difficulty to get twice the points. If you need even more skill points after defeating these bosses, rest assured, there are additional optional points you can acquire.

Optional skill points

As you clear through each boss, you should also seek out and complete side quests for extra rewards. These specific side quests will grant you two skill points each to work with, so complete them for more activated passive nodes.

Act one – Una’s Lute

After defeating the Crowbell, make your way to Ogham Farmlands. Traverse the area until you find a hut with a checkpoint in the middle of the map. Go in to find Una’s Lute. Once you have it in hand, head back to town and give it back to Una to get your first two optional skill points.

Act two – Final Letter

Once you make it past the sandstorm, head to Deshar for your next venture and search through the ruined city to find a specific corpse. Interact with the corpse to acquire the Final Letter. Teleport back to the Ardura Caravan and talk to Shambrin to acquire two more skill points.

Act three – Sacrificial Heart

The last of the optional skill points is at the end of act three. Once you activate the Temple of Kopek and travel to the past, clear your way through Utzaal and kill enemies until the Sacrificial Heart drops. With the Sacrificial Heart in hand, go to Aggorat and head to the Sacrificial Altar. Stab the heart with the Sacrificial Dagger to get your final two skill points.

Completing these side quests a second time in Cruel difficulty will grant you another six points, making a grand total of 24 skill points you can acquire throughout the campaign.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy