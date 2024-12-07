While ARPGs like Path of Exile 2 can be incredibly fun with friends, sometimes, nothing beats a single-player run. Tearing through hordes of enemies with just a blade or skeleton minion for company can be tricky, but it can also be rewarding.

Here, we’ve gathered the best solo classes in Path of Exile 2, looking at playstyle, immediate toolkit, and long-term value. Any class is viable for a solo run with the right gear, of course, but these three classes stand out as the best of the bunch for players hoping to tackle Wraeclast solo.

Best solo classes to pick in Path of Exile 2

As you read through our list of the best solo classes for PoE 2, chances are that you’ll notice a theme—they’re all ranged classes.

Melee in PoE 2 is fun and fast-paced, but it’s also on the trickier side and benefits from having allies to work alongside. While ranged classes do present their own challenges, they also lend themselves to solo play nicely, with useful movement abilities and allies to summon mid-battle.

When you’re creating your ideal PoE 2 build for a solo run, make sure to prioritize abilities that help you with movement, survivability, and sustainable damage output. Keep upgrading your Flasks while you play through your adventure, too, to avoid running out of health or resources in a big boss battle.

Mercenary

Mercenaries have an extremely high level of survivability in Path of Exile 2. Image via Grinding Gear Games

Mercenary is one of the best solo classes to pick in PoE 2, and it’s arguably one of the best classes to pick up and try out as a new player, too.

It hits hard and has a flexible toolkit, but unlike other classes in the game—looking at you, Monk—it’s not overly complex to learn. Path of Exile 2 is inherently complicated to a degree, of course, but when compared to other classes on the board, Mercenary is simple yet effective.

In terms of what makes it a powerful solo pick, Mercenaries have access to a wide variety of weapons and attacks, ranging from crossbows to grenade launchers. They favor a ranged playstyle, but have a slightly steadier pace than the other ranged classes in the game.

Mercenaries also have plenty of tools to help them get out of danger quickly, with an arsenal of weapons and defensives that only get more valuable as the game unfolds.

Ranger

Rangers offer unparalleled movement, flexibility, and ranged damage output. Image via Grinding Gear Games

Rangers are another solid pick for solo players to consider when booting up PoE 2 for the first time. They might not be the tankiest class, but they are heavy hitters that can adapt to tricky fights with ease.

Rangers are mobile and fun to play, with a much quicker attack style than the other two classes in this list, so if you favor speedy combat like the original Path of Exile, they’re worth checking out.

The main thing that makes Rangers viable for solo runs is their wide array of Crowd Control and traps available for use in battles. Rangers can prevent enemies from stacking up easily, which is crucial anyway in PoE 2 but even more valuable if you don’t have any allies to back you up.

Rangers can be quite squishy, which is a downside, but with the right gear, items, and variety of attacks at your disposal, you’ll be able to zoom through the game in no time at all.

Witch

Witches can control the undead, with a variety of evil allies at their beck and call. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Witches offer a mob-heavy playstyle, with the ability to command everything from skeleton archers to bone scorpions. Who wouldn’t want to fire off an attack and then summon a handful of skeletal critters from the far beyond? They’re enjoyable to play and perfect for solo PoE 2 players.

The focus on pets and allies is what makes the Witch an underrated pick for single-player runs. Some boss battles in PoE 2 can feel overwhelming without a friend by your side to help back you up or take aggro when needed, so having an endless supply of skeleton pals to rely on can be helpful.

Additionally, Witches have great ranged damage output. Much like the Ranger, they can be quite squishy, and you’ll need to play them evasively in some fights, but being able to Corrupt your enemies with powerful attacks and gear feels incredible.

All three of the classes we’ve listed here are perfect picks for single-player runs in Path of Exile 2. When you’re picking up new gear, pay attention to the stats and see how you can work it into your build effectively—and don’t forget to sell unwanted items, as inventory is scarce in this game.

