Path of Exile: What’s the max level in PoE?

It won't be easy to level up after the campaign.

Path of Exile, released in 2013, has seen countless exiles battle through Wraeclast to take on Kitava and journey throughout distant lands. The ultimate tell of experience during a PoE league is, of course, a player’s level.

After clearing Act 10 and the Epilogue, you’ll quickly find it difficult to level up at the speed you were earning XP earlier during the campaign—so much so that many are confused about the game’s maximum level.

What’s the max level in PoE, and how exactly do you reach it?

What is the maximum level in PoE?

Seriously, don’t die. Image via Grinding Gear Games

The max level in PoE is 100, but I can guarantee you won’t be hitting it in a hurry. Most players will clear Act 10 at around level 70, after which they’ll begin hitting up the map device and mapping. Early-tier maps will grant a decent chunk of XP throughout level 70, with players expected to take on the higher-tier maps afterward.

But once you hit levels 85 to 90, you’ll find earning XP is much tougher as the level XP requirement increases exponentially. To earn enough XP to keep up, you’ll be taking on some of the game’s toughest content like The Searing Exarch, the Eater of Worlds, the Shaper, and the Elder. A single death here will set you back potentially hours of grinding.

As a result, many players will gear up heavily in the mid-80s with anything beyond level 93 truly a luxury only the most hardcore players will accomplish.

We don’t yet know whether leveling will change when Path of Exile 2 is released. We know the campaign will feature six Acts instead of 10, but the length of these acts may be longer.

PoE quick leveling guide: Reaching level 90

When I take on a new PoE league, my goal is always to reach level 90, which opens up most of my builds’ cluster jewels that give significant bonuses on my passive tree. As such, here are a few tips for reaching this milestone: