How to play the Path of Exile 2 beta: All PoE 2 beta details

Grinding Gear Games’ Path of Exile remains as popular as ever as it enters its eleventh year, but a new dawn approaches the horizon—Path of Exile 2 is in development, with the popular dungeon-crawler receiving a myriad of changes alongside the big number two.

As such, Grinding Gear Games will be giving players a chance to playtest PoE 2 ahead of its much-anticipated launch via a beta period. When can we get our hands on the PoE 2 beta?

When will the PoE 2 beta be available?

PoE 2 is coming soon. Image via Grinding Gear Games

The PoE 2 closed beta will be available to players on June 7, 2024. Those eager to hear about the progress of the game’s development (and potentially an earlier sneak peek) can sign up with an email address for updates at the bottom of the PoE 2 official website.

It’s not clear yet how players can join the PoE 2 closed beta, with the game’s prequel offering closed beta access to players who purchased a Supporter Pack at the time.

Game director Jonathan Rogers confirmed at ExileCon 2023 that an open beta for PoE 2 will follow the closed beta period, but no dates were given for when this will start or for how long players will be able to access it.

As for the full version of PoE 2? Given the beta isn’t starting until mid-2024, it’s highly unlikely we’ll see the full game launch until late 2024 or even 2025.

How do you play the PoE 2 beta?

At this time, the PoE 2 beta is not currently accessible. According to a community forum thread on the PoE official website, the sequel will “launch from the same game client as the original game,” which will be familiar to Call of Duty players.

It’s likely the beta branch will be made available through the various platforms players can play the game on, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Mac.

What are the differences between PoE and PoE 2?

With confirmation from Grinding Gear that content releases will continue for PoE after PoE 2’s release, microtransactions from the first game will be ported over to the second, and the new game launching through the old game’s client, many have asked whether the sequel is, in fact, a sequel.

According to the game’s website, PoE 2 brings many new gameplay elements including a new six-act campaign, 100 maps or environments, 600 monsters and bosses, skill gems, a dual specialization skill tree, items, and more.

The game will see the return of PoE’s class system with a few new additions, including the Mercenary with a powerful crossbow, the transforming Druid, and the versatile Monk (via The Saga).

We’ll be looking forward to June where, with a bit of luck, we can finally get our hands on the future of PoE!