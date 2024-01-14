When will Path of Exile 2 be released?

Path of Exile landed in 2013 and for over a decade has kept adventurers busy with constant content updates and nearly infinite build and combo opportunities. But now, in 2024, a change is in the wind: Grinding Gear has announced the sequel Path of Exile 2 is on the horizon.

PoE 2 was revealed in 2019, but when can we get our hands on the newest ARPG?

When will we be able to play PoE 2?

We’ll be waiting a little longer, it seems. Image via Grinding Gear Games

Unfortunately, players keen to get their hands on PoE 2’s full release will probably need to wait until 2025. However, a beta test is being worked on and is expected to land in players’ laps on June 7, 2024.

Given the turnaround time expected between a closed beta and an official release, it’s highly unlikely PoE 2 will launch fully before the end of 2024. Given there are new classes, maps, bosses, monsters, items, and more coming with the game’s sequel, Grinding Gear isn’t rushing anything out.

When PoE was first announced and revealed, the game sat in beta for a whole two years before launching but since we know the devs have been hard at work since 2019, our fingers are crossed that the timeframe between beta and launch won’t be nearly as long.

One thing players won’t need to worry about is the transfer and trade of old microtransactions. Grinding Gear has confirmed items purchased from the shop will be usable in PoE 2. In fact, the company plans on more content and updates for the prequel alongside the new game. Whether this keeps up in the long term remains to be seen.

Until then, catch me taking down Uber Elder and Uber Shaper after smashing out the campaign yet again in every league!