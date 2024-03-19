Subnautica: All Aurora door codes listed

Subnautica is not a game for the faint of heart, as Planet 4546B certainly has a jump scare or two. However, on the Aurora ship, you are mostly safe from all of the planet’s aquatic inhabitants. Unfortunately, being on the Aurora presents you with a new challenge: the door codes.

Several doors on the large spaceship require a code to enter, and some of the rooms past the doors are crucial to progressing the story in Subnautica. While you can look around the Aurora for every single code, why not take a look at the guide below to see how to unlock every door with its proper code?

All Aurora door codes in Subnautica

The code for one of the doors on the Aurora. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In total, there are four locked doors on board the Aurora that require a code to enter. Some of the rooms don’t lead to much, but you can generally find some useful materials at the least. Of course, other rooms are vital to unlocking the mystery behind why the Aurora crashed and what Planet 4546B holds for you.

Below, you can see the name of the area each locked door is in and the code to unlock the door on the Aurora:

Cabin 1: 1869

Cargo Bay: 1454

Captain’s Quarters: 2679

Laboratory: 6483

The main door you want to enter to progress the story of Subnautica is the Captain’s Quarters, which has valuable data you can download. Once you download the data, you can technically disembark from the Aurora, as your mission there has been completed.

However, if you were to search the other rooms, here’s what you would find:

Cabin 1: Arcade Gorge Toys, Blue Cap, and other miscellaneous items

Arcade Gorge Toys, Blue Cap, and other miscellaneous items Cargo Bay: Cyclops Engine Fragments, supply crates with food and water

Cyclops Engine Fragments, supply crates with food and water Laboratory: Supply crates with food and water, samples, microscope

The Cargo Bay is particularly intriguing, as it can hold up to three different Cyclops Engine fragments, which you can scan to get much closer to constructing the massive submarine. The other rooms don’t hold much, but if you can walk away with extra food and water, I consider that a win.

You can also access more of the ship through unlocking doors on the Aurora, so I recommend checking out every possible avenue. The Aurora won’t be around for much longer, so make use of it while you can in Subnautica.

