Stellaris trade routes explained: How to change and use routes

Trading is a core part of Stellaris and a vital feature that can take your primitive empire beyond the stars. But, as in every Paradox Interactive game, trade in Stellaris might seem complicated. No worries, though. We’re here to show you exactly how it works.

How does trade work in Stellaris?

Systems with Trade Hubs generate trade value by default. Some systems don’t need one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Trade in Stellaris revolves around three key aspects: trade value, trade collection, and trade routes.

Trade value can be found in a system by default or produced by various jobs. It is also produced automatically by every single pop in a system based on their living standards, with higher quality pops giving more trade value. Trade value is converted into resources, which can be energy credits, unity, or consumer goods, based on your selected trade policy. Unity and consumer goods can both be produced simultaneously with some policies.

Stability and trade-specific modifiers, such as piracy, can improve or degrade a system’s trade value.

How to use and change trade routes in Stellaris

Trade routes are set by default, but you can focus all of them into a single system. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Trade routes are set automatically by Starbases, which collect trade value in their own system and those systems close to them. Then, they will send the trade to your trade capital, which is most often your home system.

Like with some other Paradox titles, Stellaris’ trade routes are not fixed and can be tweaked by opening any given Starbase with a Trade Hub attached to it and clicking on Trade Routes in the Modules tab. There, you can see a list of available trade routes and tweak everything to your heart’s content.

Trade can pass through interstellar gates such as L-Gates, Wormholes, and Gateways. It’s a lucrative venture to build and focus on developing trade in those systems harboring structures. Building them when possible is also recommended to maximize trade.

The Trade Routes tab also shows you which nodes are affected by piracy, making it easy to deal with.

How to deal with trade piracy in Stellaris

Piracy can completely shut down your trade in afflicted systems. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Piracy is dealt with automatically by upgraded Starbases. Stationing fleets in systems particularly affected by piracy is another solution because it has a flat impact rate on reducing the pirates’ presence in any system with a stationed army. A good idea here is to focus on upgrading your Starbase to as high a level as possible, though always pay attention to the Starbase Capacity, which can negatively impact your economy if crossed.

