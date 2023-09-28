Sega cancels Hyenas extraction shooter and other unannounced games

Did you plan on playing Sega’s and Creative Assembly’s Hyenas, a highly anticipated heist extraction shooter? Cancel them, because this and other unannounced are getting entirely scrapped.

On Sept. 28, Sega shared its financial report, and aside from numbers, it revealed Hyenas and other titles that had yet to be announced are officially canceled.

“In response to the lower profitability of the European region, we have reviewed the title portfolio of each development base in Europe and the resulting action will be to cancel ‘HYENAS‘ and some unannounced titles under development. Accordingly, we will implement a write-down of work-in-progress for titles under development,” Sega wrote.

Unfortunately, we’ll never know which unannounced games will never have the opportunity to see the light of the day.

The company also plans on trimming down its expenses, especially those tied to the Creative Assembly Ltd, hoping this will improve profitability in Europe.

Related The best Sega Saturn games we should never forget

Sega expects to see losses of approximately 14.3 billion yen (approximately $96 million) for the current fiscal year, but the team remains hopeful.

“In addition, the Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business continues to perform well, centered on the pachislot machines, and in the Resort Business, occupancy at various facilities is also continuing to be solid.” Sega wrote.

Hyenas was a game I was quite excited about because it was a hero-based shooter set in space and used and abused the laws of physics to make absurd outplays. This was pretty much Sega’s take on extraction shooters like Escape From Tarkov.

If you’re disappointed with this decision, you can still look forward to Total War: Pharaoh, Sonic Superstars, and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Nam coming in the near future.

About the author