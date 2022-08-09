Rumbleverse introduces Duos, Playground modes ahead of Aug. 11 release

Rumbleverse, the free-to-play 40-person brawler is nearly on its way for Rumblers to duke it out with friends and strangers alike as the upcoming game has revealed a Duos mode ahead of the game’s release.

In just two days, players will be able to enter the Battle Barge as war breaks loose. Rumbleverse comes with two game modes that will only bolster the brawler experience. The two new game modes that have been revealed are called Duos mode and Playground mode.

Duos mode allows brawlers to play with one other friend as both players enter the Battle Barge looking to be the last ones standing against other pairs in this collaborative game mode. There are a number of differences in Duos compared to playing alone, such as less Max Health and only eight slots for your stats. Furthermore, players will not have access to the Superstar Comeback system, a mechanic that normally would help underdogs in the Battle Barge mount a comeback.

Image via Epic Games

If a teammate gets eliminated, however, the remaining player will get additional Max Health and Stat Slots to help you stay competitive in the match against the remaining players.

As for Playground mode, this game mode allows players to freely roam the Battle Barge and test out strategies and tactics for their next match. In Playground mode, players will be able to enter the Playground server by themselves or with a friend to enjoy a multitude of various training modules and gameplay lessons scattered throughout the map.

If you enter Playground with a friend, you will not be paired up as teammates, so if you and a friend want to settle some beef in a competitive one-vs-one brawl, you may do so. And if you happen to be on the losing end of that brawl, you will be able to respawn nearby by pressing the Options button.

With just two days left before the highly-anticipated release, Rumbleverse is ready to bring out the competitive side in every player. Rumbleverse was developed by Iron Galaxy and will be published by Epic Games. The game is currently set to be released on Aug. 11 where it can be played on Windows via Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.



You can visit the game’s official Epic Games, Xbox Store, or PlayStation listing, as well as the official Rumbleverse website to find out more about the upcoming game.