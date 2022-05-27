PlayStation to host State of Play stream on June 2, promises ‘exciting reveals’

State of Play, PlayStation’s livestream announcement series, will return with a new iteration next week.

The stream will begin on June 2 at 5pm CT on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels. It will be about 30 minutes long and feature “exciting reveals from [Sony’s] third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2,” according to Sony.

State of Play returns next week! Tune in live at 3pm PT on June 2 for reveals, announcements, and more: https://t.co/3lqi9GL9VZ pic.twitter.com/NLLTAgvgLY — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 27, 2022

With the calendar turning to June, the gaming industry is set for a number of announcements and reveals. In the absence of E3, several companies will livestream presentations like State of Play, such as Summer Games Fest and others.

It’s unclear what to expect from this stream. With most of 2022’s release calendar still up in the air, however, we could be getting official release date announcements for games like God of War Ragnarok and others that are slated for this year.

The announcement specifically mentions third-party partners, too, so companies like Activision, Ubisoft, EA, and more could show up with announcements during this show. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II may make an appearance as Sony’s partnership with Activision continues through this year despite the publisher being acquired by Microsoft.

PlayStation VR2 is also something to keep an eye on. The new virtual reality headset currently has no release date, so viewers will likely be tuning in to find out when the next piece of gaming hardware could hit the market.