Oddworld: Soulstorm, Days Gone, and Zombie Army 4 are PlayStation Plus’ free games for April

Oddworld: Soulstorm, Days Gone, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War are the three free games coming to PlayStation Plus subscribers for April 2021.

Both zombie-themed games are the upcoming month’s PS4 offerings, while the new Oddworld title is a new release game that will be free to players on PlayStation 5.

Days Gone and Zombie Army 4: Dead War are your PS4 PlayStation Plus games for April, with Oddworld: Soulstorm also available for PS5: https://t.co/WlVLGGMOQg pic.twitter.com/nRH2euYAn1 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 31, 2021

Oddworld: Soulstorm is the sequel to 2014’s Oddworld: New ‘N’ Tasty and it stars the series’ lovable Abe. The franchise gameplay continues with Abe recruiting followers and solving puzzles to save the day.

The 2019 PS4-exclusive zombie apocalypse title Days Gone stars a bounty hunter named Deacon St. John, played by Sam Witwer, an actor known for such roles as Starkiller in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed and Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Keeping with the zombie theme, Zombie Army 4: Dead War is a shooter from the makers of Sniper Elite 4. Nazi zombies will be your target in a co-op campaign that can be played with three others.

All three games will be available for active PlayStation Plus subscribers for the month of April starting on April 6.

