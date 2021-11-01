Nintendo only releasing one DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo has announced that Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ upcoming Happy Home Paradise expansion will be the only one of its kind.

“The free update launching on Nov. 5 will be the last major free content update,” a Nintendo spokesperson told IGN. “We hope that players will continue enjoying their island life in real time and throughout the changing seasons. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise introduces a new gameplay experience in which the player joins the Paradise Planning team and helps make their client’s dream resort home become a reality. It is a major update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and offers a distinguishing and different gameplay experience. Therefore, it made sense to include it as the first and only paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.”

The game’s sole DLC costs $25 and will allow players to travel to a new archipelago to fulfill “dream vacation requests” for animal clients. Starting Nov. 5, players can decorate elaborate, multi-room vacation homes in tropical or wintery landscapes.

Image via Nintendo

In the paid DLC, players will be able to use a new unlimited inventory system to dress up clients’ vacation homes and invite villagers or other animals via Amiibo to check out their designs. And any new skills players pick up while designing for clients can be transferred to the player’s home island. The DLC will also allow players to decorate a restaurant, café, and school in the new island areas.

In addition to the paid DLC, Nintendo will be releasing a free 2.0 update on the same day as Happy Home Paradise. The free 2.0 update will include new content such as a Brewster’s Café inside the Museum, the NPC Kapp’n, and gyroids for players to dig up. Harv’s Island will also be getting a market, where characters like Redd, Saharah, Katrina, Kicks, and the Reese and Cyrus duo can build stalls for players to visit at any time.

Happy Home Paradise is available for pre-order on the Animal Crossing website and goes live this Friday, Nov. 5. As one might expect, the purchase of the base game is required to play it.