The company shared an internal memo with employees at its Redmond HQ.

After a new report detailed sexual harassment allegations within Nintendo’s Redmond campus, president Doug Bowser has shared an internal memo to employees at the company.

Kotaku, who initially reported the allegations, obtained the new statement on Aug. 18. It confirms—via Bowser—that the company has launched an investigation.

“We have strict policies designed to protect our employees and associates from inappropriate conduct and expect full compliance with these policies by all who work for or with us,” the statement reads. “We have and will always investigate any allegations we become aware of, and we are actively investigating these most recent claims.”

This message from Bowser was reportedly shared with Nintendo employees on the day of Kotaku’s report being published.

The report, which first surfaced on Aug. 16, included multiple statements from contractors sharing their stories of harassment and discrimination at the company. This included one anonymous employee who had worked as a contractor for the company for a decade and left after management failed to take adequate action against harassment.

In the report, the anonymous contractor claimed the company hadn’t adequately protected her from sexually inappropriate behavior from male colleagues.

Going further, the report detailed how some contractors at the company felt their goals of gaining full-time employment were “strained by being women”. Allegations also suggested full-time employees would use the contractors as a sort of dating pool.

Nintendo is yet to publicly respond to the allegations.

Dot has reached out for comment but is yet to receive any at the time of publishing.