New PS5 State of Play is officially happening, and it could be a big one for fans of Bloodborne and God of War

The first PlayStation State of Play broadcast for 2025 has been confirmed, and with the way the rumor mill has been churning lately, it could be a massive one for PS5 players.

Sony announced today that the 40-plus minute showcase will feature “news and updates on great games coming to PS5” and “a creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world.”

Is this the one? Image via PlayStation

But it’s what they’re not saying that could be most important. With 2025’s calendar still very much in question for most of the industry, we will likely receive a slew of release dates for existing titles and exciting new announcements for games that haven’t been shown yet.

Rumors have been swirling about a potential God of War remaster for Kratos’s Grecian adventures, like the first three titles in the series, plus potentially the two PSP games and PS4 prequel God of War: Ascension. But the big one that players will be looking for is the return of a From Software PS4 classic.

The hype surrounding a potential remaster or PC port of Bloodborne has reached its peak recently. After Sony used copyright claims to take down two different fan projects inspired by the 2015 classic, along with the game’s 10th anniversary next month, it seems like the highly sought-after remaster may finally be ready for its debut.

This is all conjecture, but the stars seem to be aligning. If the PC port or remaster is ever to happen, it seems like this is the perfect time for it to be announced for a potential release date for the anniversary next month.

And really, that’s just the start of the potential hype. Many other upcoming games could be shown, such as Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, Marvel’s Wolverine, big third-party titles, or even the biggest one of them all: Grand Theft Auto 6.

The time between now and Feb. 12 at 4pm CT, when the showcase kicks off, is filled with all sorts of predictions and hope. Use it wisely and enjoy it before it’s gone.

