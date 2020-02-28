NBA 2K League moves to Manhattan, unveils full 2020 season details and schedule

The NBA 2K League is moving to a new space for the 2020 season, setting up shop in a Manhattan studio that will allow more people to experience the 2K League in person.

Along with the new studio, the 2K League also announced the full schedule for the 2020 season, along with more details about some local market home stands for what will likely be the biggest year for the competition yet.

The new NBA 2K League Studio will be capable of housing 200 people. The league also will alter audience seating, offering larger screens, and a mic’s stage.

Every Friday in the studio, the 2K League will host a “Game of the Week,” that will be a handpicked matchup broadcast from the location.

There will also be a Bud Light VIP Lounge where guest streamers can make use of a streaming pod and other content creation options will also be available if the league decides to expand its content. Pricing for various tournament matchups at the NBA 2K League Studio will vary, but you can view all of the options on the official 2K League website.

“Every season we seek to elevate the NBA 2K League experience for players, fans and viewers, and we are taking a major step in that direction with our new Manhattan studio,” managing director of the 2K League Brendan Donohue said. “This unique space will further establish the NBA 2K League as a world-class esports product and make the league more engaging and accessible to casual and hardcore fans alike.”

This season will be the first to host rivalry matches and round-robin events in various local markets. More details about this will be available later, but each of the rivalry matches and round-robin games will count toward a team’s regular-season record, while the round-robin events will have a total prize pool of $20,000.

As usual, the three in-season tournaments, The Tipoff, The Turn, and The Ticket are all returning.

All 23 teams will compete in both The Tipoff and The Turn, in hopes of collecting banners to form the AT&T Banner Chain. Meanwhile, the 14 teams that don’t make it into the top nine spots of the standings will compete at The Ticket for the 10th and final spot in the 2020 NBA 2K League Playoffs.

Here is the full schedule for the 2020 season of the NBA 2K League, with all dates subject to change during the season.

March 24 to 28 – The Tipoff powered by AT&T (NBA 2K League Studio)

April 1 to 4 – Regular Season – Week One

April 8 to 10 – Regular Season – Week Two

April 15 to 17 – Regular Season – Week Three

April 22 to 25 – Regular Season – Week Four

April 29 to May 2 – Regular Season – Week Five

May 6 to 8 – Regular Season – Week Six

May 13 to 15 – The Turn powered by AT&T (location TBA)

May 20 to 23 – Regular Season – Week Seven

May 27 to 29 – Regular Season – Week Eight

June 3 to 6 – Regular Season – Week Nine

June 10 to 13 – Regular Season – Week 10

June 17 to 20 – Regular Season – Week 11

July 24 to 27 – Regular Season – Week 12

July 1 to 4 – League-Wide Bye Week

July 8 to 11 – Regular Season – Week 13

July 15 to 4 18 – Regular Season – Week 14

July 23 to 25 – The Ticket powered by AT&T (NBA 2K League Studio)

July 29 to August 1 – 2020 NBA 2K League Playoffs

Aug. 8 – 2020 NBA 2K League Finals

The season begins with The Tipoff on March 24.