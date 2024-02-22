Category:
MLB The Show 24 countdown: Exact start time and release date

Take me out to the ballgame.
Published: Feb 22, 2024 06:11 pm
Spring training is finally underway, meaning MLB Show 24 is right around the corner, and fans will want to know when they can start playing the latest baseball-sim installment.

MLB The Show 24 puts us in the shoes of New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter. This year’s Storylines game mode relives “The Captain’s” career-defining moments through the 1995-2000 seasons, with more content scheduled to come later. Additionally, San Diego Studio partnered with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum for a second straight year, introducing a new Storylines chapter, celebrating the trailblazing careers of baseball legends Hank Aaron, Josh Gibson, and more.

When does MLB The Show 24 release?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shushes the crowd during his home run trot in MLB The Show 24.
Vlad Jr. is the cover athlete for MLB The Show 24. Image via San Diego Studio

The release date for MLB The Show 24 depends on which edition you purchase. The standard edition costs $69.99 ($59.99 if you buy it for last-gen consoles) and launches on March 19 for PlayStation 4 and 4, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch

Moving up one tier, the MVP edition is available on all consoles, comes in at $84.99, and features four-day early access starting on March 15. Finally, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players have the option to purchase the Negro League Edition for $124.99, which also comes with four-day early access starting on March 15. If you are wondering about the extra high price tag for this edition, it comes with a limited edition physical steel-book and New Era hat.

San Diego Studio hasn’t provided an exact time for when the standard edition will be released, so the below countdown is set for midnight EST. 

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.