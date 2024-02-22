MLB The Show 24 countdown: Exact start time and release date

Spring training is finally underway, meaning MLB Show 24 is right around the corner, and fans will want to know when they can start playing the latest baseball-sim installment.

Recommended Videos

MLB The Show 24 puts us in the shoes of New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter. This year’s Storylines game mode relives “The Captain’s” career-defining moments through the 1995-2000 seasons, with more content scheduled to come later. Additionally, San Diego Studio partnered with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum for a second straight year, introducing a new Storylines chapter, celebrating the trailblazing careers of baseball legends Hank Aaron, Josh Gibson, and more.

When does MLB The Show 24 release?

Vlad Jr. is the cover athlete for MLB The Show 24. Image via San Diego Studio

The release date for MLB The Show 24 depends on which edition you purchase. The standard edition costs $69.99 ($59.99 if you buy it for last-gen consoles) and launches on March 19 for PlayStation 4 and 4, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch

Moving up one tier, the MVP edition is available on all consoles, comes in at $84.99, and features four-day early access starting on March 15. Finally, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players have the option to purchase the Negro League Edition for $124.99, which also comes with four-day early access starting on March 15. If you are wondering about the extra high price tag for this edition, it comes with a limited edition physical steel-book and New Era hat.

San Diego Studio hasn’t provided an exact time for when the standard edition will be released, so the below countdown is set for midnight EST.