MLB The Show 24 enables players to relive Yankees legend Derek Jeter’s best moments

New York Yankees legend and baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter is back in MLB The Show 24, and he’s getting his own set of missions to highlight his incredible career.

Storylines: Derek Jeter features several top moments from Jeter’s historic romp through baseball, and players can hop into the game and play through them themselves to pay homage to the shortstop’s legendary stay in the bigs.

Take your cuts as The Captain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“History, excitement, and excellence collide in the brand-new Storylines: Derek Jeter only available in MLB The Show 24,” San Diego Studio said in its announcement today. “Arguably recognized as the face of baseball for a generation of fans, Derek Jeter has undoubtedly cemented his place amongst New York Yankees and baseball nobility. Let MLB The Show 24 cover your fare as we catch a train to ‘The Captain’s’ most career defining moments starting with a trip through his 1995–2000 seasons, with more to come, in Storylines: Derek Jeter.”

Playable storyline missions and moments include Jeter’s first career hit in Seattle in 1995, his iconic “jump throw” from game one of the 1998 American League Champion Series against Cleveland, winning the All-Star Game MVP in 2000, and more.

Players can relive moments like the one above to earn “exclusive rewards including player items, uniforms, equipment” in MLB The Show 24. And with Jeter’s career, there’s really no shortage of moments for gamers to enjoy.

The trailer for Storylines: Derek Jeter also teased his leadoff home run in game four of the 2000 World Series against the Mets, the unbelievable “Flip Play” against the Oakland Athletics in game three of the 2001 American League Division Series, and his “Mr. November” walk-off home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2001 World Series.

MLB The Show 24 launches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on March 19.