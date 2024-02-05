Will MLB The Show 24 be on Xbox Game Pass on day one?

MLB The Show 24 is the latest annual installment of the premier baseball simulator developed by San Diego Studio, a longtime developer under the PlayStation Studios umbrella.

Superstar slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. graces the cover this year. The 2024 installment of the popular baseball series will feature several of the game’s storied modes, including the Road to the Show player career mode, franchise mode, a streamlined March to October seasonal mode, and the Ultimate Team-inspired multiplayer/collector mode Diamond Dynasty.

But since it’s a PlayStation Studios release, does that mean it’ll be a swing-and-a-miss for Game Pass players? The answer might surprise you.

Is MLB The Show 24 be on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, MLB The Show 24 will be on Xbox Game Pass and will even be available to play on day one of its March 19 release date. The only catch (other than the ones you’ll be making in the outfield) is that it is for console players only; there is no PC version for MLB The Show 24.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S players will both have immediate access to the game’s standard edition and have the option to pre-install the game to earn five The Show packs, which feature item upgrades for Road to the Show and player cards for Diamond Dynasty.

It’s very rare for any game from a developer under the PlayStation Studios banner to make it to Game Pass, especially as a day-one release, so baseball fans with an Xbox who are subscribed to Game Pass should be thrilled. This isn’t new for the series, either: MLB The Show 21 was the first time the game was both released on the Xbox platform and joined the Game Pass catalog.

For players waiting for the newest release, they can install and play MLB The Show 23 on Xbox today, or for a more arcade-like baseball experience, they can play the new Game Pass arrival Super Mega Baseball 4.