Category:
General

Toronto Blue Jays’ slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. blasts onto the cover of MLB The Show 24

Big swings from a big boy.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Jan 30, 2024 01:29 pm
MLB The Show 24 cover reveal
Screenshot by Dot Esports

MLB The Show 24 has revealed its cover star, and it’s none other than Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Recommended Videos

The first baseman/designated hitter is a three-time Major League Baseball All-Star after debuting as a 20-year-old in 2019. He’s totaled 130 home runs in his first five years in the league, all of which have been spent with Toronto.

MLB The Show 24 cover
Just like his daddy. Image via MLB

The announcement of the cover star was made on MLB The Show’s Twitch channel, which featured a video of San Diego Studio’s Ramone Russell heading to the Dominican Republic with former player David Ortiz to meet up with “Vladito” to confirm the cover star.

Vladi Jr. joins his father, Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, as cover athletes for baseball video games. His papa was on the cover of MLB 2006, the final entry in the original franchise before the switch to The Show later that season.

Guerrero Jr. grew up in MLB clubhouses with his father, who played 16 seasons for four different teams, most notably the Montreal Expos and Los Angeles Angels. He was often seen in his father’s uniform as a small child on-field before games, swinging bats and playing catch for all to see.

The reaction to Vlad being the cover star was met with a tepid response in both the livestream chat and on social media. Guerrero had a “down” season in 2023, yet still slugged 26 homers and knocked in 94 runs while being named to his third straight All-Star Game in July.

Many fans on social media were hoping to see other young superstars like Juan Soto of the New York Yankees, Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners, or Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves on the cover. But Vladito ended up winning the honor for this year.

MLB The Show 24 will officially be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on March 19.

related content
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 30, 2024
Read Article GTA Online Gun Van location and all weapons available
A GTA 5 screenshot showing an armored van, a man in a gray suit sitting in the open back of this van, and a crowbar.
Category:
General
General
GTA Online Gun Van location and all weapons available
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Anime Champions Simulator codes (February 2024)
Anime Champions Simulator on Roblox
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Anime Champions Simulator codes (February 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Jan 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 30, 2024
Read Article GTA Online Gun Van location and all weapons available
A GTA 5 screenshot showing an armored van, a man in a gray suit sitting in the open back of this van, and a crowbar.
Category:
General
General
GTA Online Gun Van location and all weapons available
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Anime Champions Simulator codes (February 2024)
Anime Champions Simulator on Roblox
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Anime Champions Simulator codes (February 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Jan 30, 2024

Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.