How to play MLB The Show 24 early access

MLB The Show 24‘s release date isn’t far away, but if you just can’t wait to step back onto the field and smash a home run, here’s how you can play the game four days before launch day with early access.

Recommended Videos

Like most game releases these days, MLB The Show 24 has two release dates: The worldwide launch day and the early access one before it. You can hop on and play earlier than expected, but it will cost you.

How to play MLB The Show 24 early

It’s almost time to get onto the field. Image via San Diego Studio

To play MLB The Show 24 early, pre-order the MVP, Deluxe, or Collector’s edition. Doing so will grant you four days of early access to the game, getting you into the action as soon as possible.

Pre-ordering one of these editions means you can play from March 15, rather than waiting until the worldwide release on March 19.

Even better, anything you achieve during early access will carry across into the full release, so don’t worry about losing any of your progress when March 19 rolls around. Early access will be available on all MLB The Show 24 platforms, including the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Unfortunately, an exact time for MLB The Show 24’s release hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but at least we know how many days we can enjoy the game before worldwide release. All that’s left to do is secure your pre-order, preload the game, and start dreaming of World Series glory.