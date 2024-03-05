Category:
MLB The Show

How to play MLB The Show 24 early access

Time to get out of the locker room and onto the field.
Image of Matt Porter
Matt Porter
|
Published: Mar 5, 2024 08:16 am
Guerrero Jr hitting the ball, with his back to the camera, inside a stadium.
Image via San Diego Studio

MLB The Show 24s release date isn’t far away, but if you just can’t wait to step back onto the field and smash a home run, here’s how you can play the game four days before launch day with early access.

Recommended Videos

Like most game releases these days, MLB The Show 24 has two release dates: The worldwide launch day and the early access one before it. You can hop on and play earlier than expected, but it will cost you.

How to play MLB The Show 24 early

Jeter MLB The Show 24
It’s almost time to get onto the field. Image via San Diego Studio

To play MLB The Show 24 early, pre-order the MVP, Deluxe, or Collector’s edition. Doing so will grant you four days of early access to the game, getting you into the action as soon as possible.

Pre-ordering one of these editions means you can play from March 15, rather than waiting until the worldwide release on March 19.

Even better, anything you achieve during early access will carry across into the full release, so don’t worry about losing any of your progress when March 19 rolls around. Early access will be available on all MLB The Show 24 platforms, including the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Unfortunately, an exact time for MLB The Show 24’s release hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but at least we know how many days we can enjoy the game before worldwide release. All that’s left to do is secure your pre-order, preload the game, and start dreaming of World Series glory.

related content
Read Article MLB The Show 24 fans furious over sets and seasons returning in Diamond Dynasty
MLB the Show 24
Category:
MLB The Show
MLB The Show
MLB The Show 24 fans furious over sets and seasons returning in Diamond Dynasty
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 29, 2024
Read Article MLB The Show 24 gameplay changes explained: Pinpoint pitching improvements, more
Diamondbacks MLB The Show 24
Category:
MLB The Show
MLB The Show
MLB The Show 24 gameplay changes explained: Pinpoint pitching improvements, more
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Is MLB The Show 24 on PC?
Jeter MLB The Show 24
Category:
MLB The Show
MLB The Show
Is MLB The Show 24 on PC?
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article MLB The Show 24 fans furious over sets and seasons returning in Diamond Dynasty
MLB the Show 24
Category:
MLB The Show
MLB The Show
MLB The Show 24 fans furious over sets and seasons returning in Diamond Dynasty
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 29, 2024
Read Article MLB The Show 24 gameplay changes explained: Pinpoint pitching improvements, more
Diamondbacks MLB The Show 24
Category:
MLB The Show
MLB The Show
MLB The Show 24 gameplay changes explained: Pinpoint pitching improvements, more
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Is MLB The Show 24 on PC?
Jeter MLB The Show 24
Category:
MLB The Show
MLB The Show
Is MLB The Show 24 on PC?
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 27, 2024
Author
Matt Porter
Associate Editor. Matt has been writing about Call of Duty for almost 10 years, with bylines at Gfinity, Dexerto, and a spell as CharlieIntel's editor. Matt is experienced in all things CoD, including multiplayer, Warzone, and esports.