Can you play MLB The Show 25 on PC and Game Pass?

Baseball gamers with gaming PCs have been waiting for years for MLB The Show to come to their platform, but it’s been playable on desktop with a certain method.

MLB The Show 25 is about to hit physical and digital store shelves everywhere, and players on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch are gearing up for another year of baseball gameplay, simulation, and fun. But PC gamers have been left out in the cold without a version of their own.

Thanks to PC Game Pass, MLB The Show has been available on the Microsoft subscription service for the past couple years, albeit a gimped version of the game has been playable on PC through Cloud Gaming. It’s not the best, but at least it’s an option for having a playable game on PC.

Here’s everything there is to know about MLB The Show 25 on Game Pass and how to play it on PC this year.

Is MLB The Show 25 on Game Pass?

Skenes you later. Image via San Diego Studio

No, MLB The Show 25 is not included on Game Pass this year. This came as a surprise to many, considering the baseball franchise has been included on the service for several years consecutively.

Beginning with MLB The Show 21 in 2021, the game has been available on Xbox and Game Pass, along with Nintendo Switch, for the past four seasons. Before this, the Sony-developed game was only available on PlayStation since its inception around 20 years ago.

But for the 2025 season, Game Pass does not have MLB as a playable option on the subscription service, so if you’re looking to enjoy baseball on Xbox in 2025, you will need to buy the game instead of having to rely on your Game Pass subscription to play it for “free.”

Can you play MLB The Show 25 on PC?

So many young stars in the league. Image via San Diego Studio

Unfortunately, you may no longer be able to play MLB The Show 25 on PC since this year’s game is not on Game Pass. Previously, PC Game Pass allowed players to play MLB The Show on PC via Xbox Cloud streaming. Since this year’s game is not on Game Pass, that may no longer be an option.

If it ends up being possible to do, it will likely only be possible if you fully purchase the game, but this will be an unknown until the game fully launches on March 18. Odds are that, since Game Pass is no longer an option, the game won’t be available to play on PC at all in 2025.

It seems inevitable that MLB The Show will come to PC, but we’ve also been saying that for a few years since the PlayStation game went multiplatform to Xbox and Nintendo Switch. The move to PC via Steam or any other launcher like the Epic Games Store could happen at any time, but it won’t until 2026 at the earliest.

Better luck next time for those PC gamers looking to enjoy Sony’s baseball sim and all the players in the newest MLB The Show. Imagine those visuals on your RTX 5090 rig.

