Is MLB The Show 24 on Switch?

MLB The Show 24 is the latest in a long line of successful baseball games, and while it comfortably runs on current-gen consoles, whether you can play MLB The Show 24 on Nintendo Switch is a different matter altogether.

Baseball enthusiasts are treated to the delights of MLB The Show each and every year, and it’s now a customary sports release alongside other franchises like the EA FC and Madden‘s of the world. As one of America’s biggest sports, baseball is represented well again thanks to MLB The Show 24.

PlayStation and Xbox releases were always on the cards for MLB The Show 24, but Switch versions of AAA games can always be a swing and a miss.

Can you play MLB The Show 24 on Nintendo Switch?

You can buy and play MLB The Show 24 on Nintendo Switch, so you can hit homeruns on the go.

This is great news for Switch fans, but 2024 isn’t actually the first year MLB The Show has been released on the platform. The first iteration to receive a Switch port treatment was actually MLB The Show 22.

Based on all this evidence, it’s reasonable to suggest the developer is happy manufacturing a Nintendo Switch port each year. So, if you’re a Switch owner, you can probably shine up your bat in anticipation of MLB The Show 25.

