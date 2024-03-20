Category:
MLB The Show

Is MLB The Show 24 on Switch?

Is it a Switch hitter?
Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Mar 20, 2024 06:33 am
Guerrero Jr. in mlb the show 24
Image via San Diego Studio

MLB The Show 24 is the latest in a long line of successful baseball games, and while it comfortably runs on current-gen consoles, whether you can play MLB The Show 24 on Nintendo Switch is a different matter altogether.

Recommended Videos

Baseball enthusiasts are treated to the delights of MLB The Show each and every year, and it’s now a customary sports release alongside other franchises like the EA FC and Madden‘s of the world. As one of America’s biggest sports, baseball is represented well again thanks to MLB The Show 24.

PlayStation and Xbox releases were always on the cards for MLB The Show 24, but Switch versions of AAA games can always be a swing and a miss.

Can you play MLB The Show 24 on Nintendo Switch?

Derek Jeter dominates the Boston Red Sox again in MLB 24 The Show
MLB The Show 24 smashes it out the park. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can buy and play MLB The Show 24 on Nintendo Switch, so you can hit homeruns on the go.

This is great news for Switch fans, but 2024 isn’t actually the first year MLB The Show has been released on the platform. The first iteration to receive a Switch port treatment was actually MLB The Show 22.

Based on all this evidence, it’s reasonable to suggest the developer is happy manufacturing a Nintendo Switch port each year. So, if you’re a Switch owner, you can probably shine up your bat in anticipation of MLB The Show 25.

Whether you already own MLB The Show 24 or are considering buying it thanks to this newfound knowledge, don’t forget to check out how to earn stubs fast, as well as browsing every overall player rating in MLB 24.

