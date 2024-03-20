MLB The Show 24 features special Diamond Dynasty cards unique for MLB players who enjoy gaming off the field—the Real 99 collection.

San Diego rates every MLB player on a 1-99 rating scale in MLB The Show 24. In Diamond Dynasty, players receive a starting rating, but those overalls will constantly get upgraded or downgraded based on their performances during the 2024 season. In saying that, there is a group of cards in the online game mode that won’t have their rating changed.

What is the Real 99 collection in MLB The Show 24?

You could play against your favorite baseball player in MLB The Show 24. Image via San Diego Studio

If you see a Real 99 Diamond card in your Diamond Dynasty opponent’s lineup, that means they are a real MLB player. Every MLB player who’s interested can get their very own 99 overall card to use, and it’s a great way for fans to see if they are playing against someone on their favorite professional baseball team.

On the front of the card, you will see a blue Real 99 diamond icon to indicate that it’s actually them. If players want to see a full list of professional baseball players who have their own card in MLB The Show 24, they can check out the full collection on the MLB The Show website. If you are lucky enough to go up against a professional baseball player, San Diego Studios recommends tagging the official MLB The Show X (Twitter) account so the devs can give them a shoutout. Beating your friends in MLB The Show 24 is great, but beating a professional baseball player would be the ultimate bragging rights.

Some notable names to be on the lookout for include Miami Marlins shortstop Tim Anderson, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman, Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II, and New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe.

It’s unclear if the devs planning on adding any more Real 99 players at a later update, but there are plenty of pros out there to go up against already.

