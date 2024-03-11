Baseball is nothing without its players. The top superstars in the world at every position are on display in MLB The Show 24, from all around the world and playing all over the diamond.

Recommended Videos

It’s important to know the top players in baseball, whether you’re a fan of the national pastime or building a top-tier roster in MLB The Show 24‘s Franchise mode or Diamond Dynasty. The list of top players is fluid and changes throughout the year, but the best players in the sport should be at the top of everyone’s depth charts.

Here’s the currently available list of top player ratings in MLB The Show 24’s Live Series.

All player ratings in MLB The Show 24

It’s almost Opening Day time. Image via San Diego Studio

It’s important to note that the lists below are incomplete as, currently, the only information publicly available is everything that was revealed during the player ratings livestream on March 7.

These listings will be updated with complete info once MLB The Show 24 is live on March 15 for early access.

Best starting pitchers in MLB The Show 24

Will Strider claim a Cy Young this year? Image via San Diego Studio

These are the studs, the workhorses, the aces that you build a franchise around. The top hurlers in the game can give you innings, get a big strikeout when needed, and keep top offenses at bay for your bats to bop when it’s their turn at the dish.

Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers) 99 Spencer Strider (Atlanta Braves) 97 Gerrit Cole (New York Yankees) 95 Zack Wheeler (Philadelphia Phillies) 93 Jacob deGrom (Texas Rangers) 92 Framber Valdez (Houston Astros) 92 Clayton Kershaw (Los Angeles Dodgers) 91 Zac Gallen (Arizona Diamondbacks) 91 Kevin Gausman (Toronto Blue Jays) 90 Tyler Glasnow (Los Angeles Dodgers) 90

Best relief pitchers in MLB The Show 24

If you need a big out in the eighth inning or a flamethrower to close it out in the ninth, these are the guys you want on the mound.

David Bednar (Pittsburgh Pirates) 92 Tanner Scott (Miami Marlins) 91 Edwin Diaz (New York Mets) 89 Pete Fairbanks (Tampa Bay Rays) 88 Ryan Helsley (St. Louis Cardinals) 87 Emmanuel Clase (Cleveland Guardians) 87 Camilo Doval (San Francisco Giants) 86 Clay Holmes (New York Yankees) 86 Felix Bautista (Baltimore Orioles) 86 Devin Williams (Milwaukee Brewers) 84

Best catchers in MLB The Show 24

A good backstop is a crucial part of any championship team, which is problematic considering that two teams have four of the top 10 catchers in the game.

Adley Rutschman (Baltimore Orioles) 91 Sean Murphy (Atlanta Braves) 89 J.T. Realmuto (Philadelphia Phillies) 87 William Contreras (Milwaukee Brewers) 86 Cal Raleigh (Seattle Mariners) 84 Willson Contreras (St. Louis Cardinals) 84 Travis d’Arnaud (Atlanta Braves) 83 Danny Jansen (Toronto Blue Jays) 80 Alejandro Kirk (Toronto Blue Jays) 80 Tyler Stephenson (Cincinnati Reds) 78

Best first basemen in MLB The Show 24

The cover boy made it in the top five. Image via San Diego Studio

These guys can all pick a bad throw out of the dirt and slug it with the best of them. Plug them into the middle of your order and watch them bash.

Matt Olson (Atlanta Braves) 95 Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers) 94 Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies) 91 Paul Goldschmidt (St. Louis Cardinals) 91 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays) 90 Pete Alonso (New York Mets) 90 Yandy Diaz (Tampa Bay Rays) 88 Christian Walker (Arizona Diamondbacks) 88 Nathanial Lowe (Texas Rangers) 85 Jose Abreu (Houston Astros) 83

Best second basemen in MLB The Show 24

You know he’s near the top. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Arguably the most overlooked position on the field, a good second baseman can hold it down whether it’s in the box or with the glove.

Jose Altuve (Houston Astros) 93 Marcus Semien (Texas Rangers) 90 Ketel Marte (Arizona Diamondbacks) 89 Gleyber Torres (New York Yankees) 85 Xander Bogaerts (San Diego Padres) 84 Matt McLain (Cincinnati Reds) 84 Nico Hoerner (Chicago Cubs) 83 Ozzie Albies (Atlanta Braves) 82 Jeff McNeil (New York Mets) 81 Andres Gimenez (Cleveland Guardians) 80

Best third basemen in MLB The Show 24

The hot corner is a crucial cog in a defensive alignment, but these guys can also swing the stick.

Austin Riley (Atlanta Braves) 96 Manny Machado (San Diego Padres) 91 Jose Ramirez (Cleveland Guardians) 90 Rafael Devers (Boston Red Sox) 87 Nolan Arenado (St. Louis Cardinals) 86 Isaac Paredes (Tampa Bay Rays) 84 Royce Lewis (Minnesota Twins) 84 Jake Burger (Miami Marlins) 83 Matt Chapman (San Francisco Giants) 81 Ke’Bryan Hayes (Pittsburgh Pirates) 81

Best shortstops in MLB The Show 24

Many of these players are franchise cornerstones at one of the highest skill positions on many teams.

Corey Seager (Texas Rangers) 98 Trea Turner (Philadelphia Phillies) 92 Francisco Lindor (New York Mets) 92 Bobby Witt Jr. (Kansas City Royals) 92 Bo Bichette (Toronto Blue Jays) 89 Dansby Swanson (Chicago Cubs) 88 Gunnar Henderson (Baltimore Orioles) 87 Ha-Seong Kim (San Diego Padres) 87 Carlos Correa (Minnesota Twins) 84 Willy Adames (Milwaukee Brewers) 84

Best outfielders in MLB The Show 24

What will Carroll do for his sophomore year? Image via PlayStation

A who’s who of the biggest stars in baseball, the list of the top outfielders in MLB The Show 24 looks like a future Hall of Fame ballot.