MLB The Show 24 best outfielders ranked: Top 10 player ratings

There are plenty of good outfielders in MLB The Show 24, but you’re probably looking for the great ones.

MLB The Show 24 only features five 99 overall players, but you could still construct an entire outfield with superstars who have the highest possible rating. Our top 10 outfield list is a little bit skewed, given we combined left, right, and center field into one place. However, you would be hard-pressed to find a better group of talent anywhere else in the field.

Here is a full list of the best outfielders in MLB The Show 24.

Top 10 outfielders in MLB The Show 24

Randy Arozarena isn’t a top-10 outfielder, but he is still one of the most exciting players in baseball. Image via San Diego Studio.

Ronald Acuna Jr. (99 overall) Mike Trout (99 overall) Aaron Judge (99 overall) Yordan Alvarez (96 overall) Adolis Garcia (93 overall) Julio Rodriguez (93 overall) Corbin Carroll (91 overall) Juan Soto (90 overall) Michael Harris II (89 overall) Luis Robert Jr. (89 overall)

Ronald Acuna Jr. did a little bit of everything in 2023. The Atlanta Braves superstar hit 41 home runs, had a .337 batting average, 106 RBIs, and stole 73 bases. Acuna Jr. faced a loaded class of worthy players for NL MVP, but the Atlanta Braves superstar unanimously won the award and is a terror for the rest of the league to deal with.

Injuries cut Mike Trout‘s 2023 season in half, yet when healthy, the Los Angeles Angels superstar still fully displayed he is one of the best baseball players in MLB history. Following a similar storyline, Aaron Judge had a great season and was sometimes solely relied on to carry a struggling Yankees offense. But when you set a standard so high the year before, it was always going to be hard to follow that unbeatable performance up.

We would be remiss not to mention Adolis Garcia‘s jaw-dropping postseason performance before his season was cut short due to injury. In just 15 playoff games during the 2023 championship run, the Texas Ranger outfielder hit eight home runs and had 20 hits. And the Arizona Diamondbacks wouldn’t have gotten to the World Series to face off against Texas if it wasn’t for the breakout season from Corbin Carrol, who is already one of the best players in the league after just two seasons.

To finish this list, we must mention two division foes, Julio Rodriguez and Yordan Alvarez. Both outfielders have an uncanny ability to get hot and go on a stretch where they shouldn’t even be pitched to.