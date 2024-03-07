Aaron Judge one of small handful at 99 to start in MLB The Show 24’s Live Series ratings

The best of the best on the diamond deserve their Diamond ratings. MLB The Show 24 revealed its player ratings for Live Series players today, and just a few have earned the honor this year.

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, two-way slugger, pitcher, and two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani, and Atlanta Braves slugger/speedster Ronald Acuña Jr. highlight the select members of the 99 club in this year’s iteration of The Show when it comes to Live Series cards.

Aaron Judge, coming off of another powerful year in MLB, highlights the 99 club this season. Judge missed time with a freak foot injury but still notched 37 home runs and 75 RBI in just 106 games, solidifying himself as a stud in the league.

It’s important to note Ohtani won’t be pitching at all in 2024, relegated strictly to batting after undergoing elbow surgery, and is still rated at 99. That’s how good this guy is, and along with his new teammate and fellow 99 club member Mookie Betts, gives the Los Angeles Dodgers a powerhouse at the top of their lineup.

Players rated 99 are always a hot commodity in the game’s marketplace, and you can be sure these specific Live Series cards will be hard to come by, especially within the first few weeks of the season. Players can either open packs to hope to pull them, or use Stubs to purchase them on the marketplace for high prices.

Live Series ratings fluctuate throughout the season, but here is the full list of all 99 club members in MLB The Show 24’s Live Series to kick off the year.

MLB The Show 24 ratings: Live Series 99 overall

Aaron Judge (New York Yankees CF)

(New York Yankees CF) Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels CF)

(Los Angeles Angels CF) Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers 2B)

(Los Angeles Dodgers 2B) Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves RF)

(Atlanta Braves RF) Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers DH)

MLB The Show 24 launches in early access on March 15, and is available everywhere on March 19 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.