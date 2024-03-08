Category:
Top 5 MLB The Show 24 player ratings for every team

MLB The Show 24 only has five players rated 99.
Ryan Lemay
Mar 7, 2024
Spencer Strider
Image via San Diego Studio

San Diego Studio has finally revealed the MLB The Show 24 player ratings for all 30 teams, which is sure to stir controversy among fans.

Based on 2023 performances and their overall body of work over the past few seasons, San Diego Studio rated players on a zero to 99 scale for offline modes in MLB The Show 24. It’s important to note these ratings don’t apply to Diamond Dynasty.

Top 5 MLB The Show 24 player ratings for every team

Here are the top ratings for every team in MLB The Show 24.

AL Central

First up, here are ratings for the AL Central, featuring the Guardians, White Sox, Tigers, Royals, and Twins.

Cleveland Guardians

Al Central
Guardians didn’t add much in the offseason, but still have plenty of talent. Image via San Diego Studio
  1. Jose Ramirez: 90 OVR
  2. Emmanuel Clase: 87 OVR
  3. Josh Naylor: 82 OVR
  4. Tanner Bibee: 81 OVR
  5. Shane Bieber: 81 OVR

Detroit Tigers

  1. Tarik Skubal: 86 OVR
  2. Kerry Carpenter: 79 OVR
  3. Shelby Miller: 77 OVR
  4. Jake Rogers: 77 OVR
  5. Matt Manning: 76 OVR

Kansas City Royals

  1. Bobby Witt Jr.: 92 OVR
  2. Cole Ragans: 80 OVR
  3. Seth Lugo: 79 OVR
  4. Hunter Renfroe: 77 OVR
  5. Freddy Fermin: 77 OVR

Chicago White Sox

  1. Luis Robert Jr.: 89 OVR
  2. Dylan Cease: 83 OVR
  3. Eloy Jimenez: 73 OVR
  4. Garrett Crochet: 72 OVR
  5. John Brebbia: 72 OVR

Minnesota Twins

  • Pablo Lopez: 88 OVR
  • Byron Buxton: 86 OVR
  • Jhohan Duran: 85 OVR
  • Carlos Correra: 84 OVR
  • Royce Lewis: 84 OVR

AL East

Next, here are the top ratings for the AL East, which comprises the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and Baltimore Orioles.

Tampa Bay Rays

  1. Pete Fairbanks: 88 OVR
  2. Yandy Diaz: 88 OVR
  3. Shane McClanahan: 87 OVR
  4. Randy Arozarena: 85 OVR
  5. Isaac Paredes: 84 OVR

New York Yankees

AL East
Juan Soto joins an already stacked Yankees lineup. Image via San Diego Studio
  1. Aaron Judge: 99 OVR
  2. Gerrit Cole: 95 OVR
  3. Juan Soto: 90 OVR
  4. Clay Holmes: 86 OVR
  5. Gleyber Torres: 85 OVR

Boston Red Sox

  1. Rafael Devers: 87 OVR
  2. Kenley Jansen: 83 OVR
  3. Chris Martin: 83 OVR
  4. Masataka Yoshida: 80 OVR
  5. Liam Hendricks: 80 OVR

Toronto Blue Jays

  1. Kevin Gausman: 90 OVR
  2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 90 OVR
  3. Bo Bichette: 89 OVR
  4. George Springer: 82 OVR
  5. Jose Berrios: 81 OVR

Baltimore Orioles

  1. Adley Rutchman: 91 OVR
  2. Kyle Bradish: 88 OVR
  3. Corbin Burnes: 88 OVR
  4. Gunnar Henderson: 87 OVR
  5. Felix Bautista: 86 OVR

AL West

Moving out west, here are the AL West ratings for the Los Angeles Angels, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Oakland Athletics, and Seattle Mariners.

Los Angeles Angels

  1. Mike Trout: 99 OVR
  2. Brandon Drury: 83 OVR
  3. Taylor Ward: 79 OVR
  4. Matt Moore: 79 OVR
  5. Reid Detmers: 77 OVR
  6. Patrick Sandoval: 77 OVR

Houston Astros

  1. Yordan Alvarez: 96 OVR
  2. Jose Altuve: 93 OVR
  3. Kyle Tucker: 92 OVR
  4. Framber Valdez: 92 OVR
  5. Justin Verlander: 90 OVR

Oakland Athletics

  1. Brent Rooker: 78 OVR
  2. Zack Gelof: 78 OVR
  3. Paul Blackburn: 77 OVR
  4. Alex Wood: 77 OVR
  5. Zach Jackson: 76 OVR

Texas Rangers

AL West
The reigning champs only get healthier in 2024. Image via San Diego Studio
  • Corey Seager: 98 OVR
  • Adolis Garcia: 93 OVR
  • Jacob DeGrom: 92 OVR
  • Marcus Semien: 90 OVR
  • Max Scherzer: 97 OVR

Seattle Mariners

  1. Julio Rodriguez: 93 OVR
  2. Luis Castillo: 88 OVR
  3. George Kirby: 85 OVR
  4. Andres Munoz: 84 OVR
  5. Cal Raleigh: 84 OVR

NL Central

Shifting over to the NL, the Central teams include the St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

St. Louis Cardinals

NL Central
Can the Cardinals bounce back this season? Image via San Diego Studio
  1. Paul Goldschmidt: 91 OVR
  2. Sonny Gray: 89 OVR
  3. Ryan Helsley: 87 OVR
  4. Nolan Arenado: 86 OVR
  5. Wilson Contreras: 84 OVR
  6. Tommy Edman: 84 OVR

Cincinnati Reds

  1. Matt McLain: 84 OVR
  2. Alexis Diaz: 81 OVR
  3. Tejay Antone: 80 OVR
  4. TJ Friedl: 80 OVR
  5. Elly De La Cruz: 79 OVR

Milwaukee Brewers

  1. William Contreras: 86 OVR
  2. Devin Williams: 84 OVR
  3. Willy Adames: 84 OVR
  4. Freddy Peralta: 82 OVR
  5. Brandon Woodruff: 81 OVR

Pittsburgh Pirates

  1. David Bednar: 92 OVR
  2. Bryan Reynolds: 83 OVR
  3. Mitch Keller: 82 OVR
  4. Ke’bryan Hayes: 81 OVR
  5. Oneil Cruz: 79 OVR

Chicago Cubs

  1. Cody Bellinger: 88 OVR
  2. Dansby Swanson: 88 OVR
  3. Justin Steele: 85 OVR
  4. Seiya Suzuki: 84 OVR
  5. Nico Hoerner: 83 OVR

NL East

Going back to the East Coast, the NL East features the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals, and New York Mets.

Philadelphia Phillies

  1. Zack Wheeler: 93 OVR
  2. Trea Turner: 92 OVR
  3. Bryce Harper: 91 OVR
  4. J.T. Realmuto: 87 OVR
  5. Aaron Nola: 87 OVR

Atlanta Braves

NL East
Everyone expects the Braves to make a deep run in the postseason. Image via San Diego Studio
  1. Ronald Acuna Jr.: 99 OVR
  2. Spencer Strider: 97 OVR
  3. Austin Riley: 96 OVR
  4. Matt Olson: 95 OVR
  5. Sean Murphy: 89 OVR
  6. Michael Harris II: 89 OVR

Miami Marlins

  1. Tanner Scott: 91 OVR
  2. Eury Perez: 89 OVR
  3. Jazz Chisholm Jr.: 83 OVR
  4. Sandy Alcantara: 83 OVR
  5. Jake Burger: 83 OVR

Washington Nationals

  1. Lake Thomas: 83 OVR
  2. Joey Gallo: 79 OVR
  3. Stone Garrett: 77 OVR
  4. Hunter Harvey: 76 OVR
  5. Joey Menses: 75 OVR
  6. Eddie Rosario: 75 OVR

New York Mets

  1. Fransisco Lindor: 92 OVR
  2. Pete Alonso: 90 OVR
  3. Edwin Diaz: 89 OVR
  4. Kodai Senga: 86 OVR
  5. Brandon Nimmo: 82 OVR
  6. Jose Quintana: 82 OVR

NL West

Finally, the NL West has the San Fransisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres, San Fransisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Colorado Rockies.

San Fransico Giants

  1. Logan Webb: 88 OVR
  2. Camilo Doval: 86 OVR
  3. Wilmer Flores: 81 OVR
  4. Matt Chapman: 81 OVR
  5. Jorge Soler: 81 OVR

Arizona Diamondbacks

  1. Zac Gallen: 91 OVR
  2. Corbin Carroll: 91 OVR
  3. Ketel Marte: 89 OVR
  4. Christian Walker: 88 OVR
  5. Merril Kelly: 83 OVR

San Diego Padres

  1. Fernando Tatis Jr.: 92 OVR
  2. Manny Machado: 91 OVR
  3. Ha-seong Kim: 87 OVR
  4. Joe Musgrove: 84 OVR
  5. Xander Bogaerts: 84 OVR

San Fransisco Giants

  1. Logan Webb: 88 OVR
  2. Camilo Doval 86 OVR
  3. Wilmer Flores: 81 OVR
  4. Matt Chapman: 81 OVR
  5. Jorge Soler: 81 OVR

Los Angeles Dodgers

NL West
All eyes are on the Doedgers and its star-studded cast. Image via San Diego Studio
  1. Shohei Ohtani: 99 OVR
  2. Mookie Betts: 99 OVR
  3. Freddie Freeman: 94 OVR
  4. Clayton Kershaw: 91 OVR
  5. Tyler Glasnow: 90 OVR

Colorado Rockies

  1. Nolan Jones: 88 OVR
  2. Ryan McMahon: 78 OVR
  3. Cal Quantrill: 76 OVR
  4. Ezequiel Tovar: 75 OVR
  5. German Marquez: 74 OVR
