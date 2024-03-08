San Diego Studio has finally revealed the MLB The Show 24 player ratings for all 30 teams, which is sure to stir controversy among fans.

Based on 2023 performances and their overall body of work over the past few seasons, San Diego Studio rated players on a zero to 99 scale for offline modes in MLB The Show 24. It’s important to note these ratings don’t apply to Diamond Dynasty.

Top 5 MLB The Show 24 player ratings for every team

Here are the top ratings for every team in MLB The Show 24.

AL Central

First up, here are ratings for the AL Central, featuring the Guardians, White Sox, Tigers, Royals, and Twins.

Cleveland Guardians

Guardians didn’t add much in the offseason, but still have plenty of talent. Image via San Diego Studio

Jose Ramirez: 90 OVR Emmanuel Clase: 87 OVR Josh Naylor: 82 OVR Tanner Bibee: 81 OVR Shane Bieber: 81 OVR

Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal: 86 OVR Kerry Carpenter: 79 OVR Shelby Miller: 77 OVR Jake Rogers: 77 OVR Matt Manning: 76 OVR

Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr.: 92 OVR Cole Ragans: 80 OVR Seth Lugo: 79 OVR Hunter Renfroe: 77 OVR Freddy Fermin: 77 OVR

Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Jr.: 89 OVR Dylan Cease: 83 OVR Eloy Jimenez: 73 OVR Garrett Crochet: 72 OVR John Brebbia: 72 OVR

Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez: 88 OVR

Byron Buxton: 86 OVR

Jhohan Duran: 85 OVR

Carlos Correra: 84 OVR

Royce Lewis: 84 OVR

AL East

Next, here are the top ratings for the AL East, which comprises the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and Baltimore Orioles.

Tampa Bay Rays

Pete Fairbanks: 88 OVR Yandy Diaz: 88 OVR Shane McClanahan: 87 OVR Randy Arozarena: 85 OVR Isaac Paredes: 84 OVR

New York Yankees

Juan Soto joins an already stacked Yankees lineup. Image via San Diego Studio

Aaron Judge: 99 OVR Gerrit Cole: 95 OVR Juan Soto: 90 OVR Clay Holmes: 86 OVR Gleyber Torres: 85 OVR

Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers: 87 OVR Kenley Jansen: 83 OVR Chris Martin: 83 OVR Masataka Yoshida: 80 OVR Liam Hendricks: 80 OVR

Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman: 90 OVR Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 90 OVR Bo Bichette: 89 OVR George Springer: 82 OVR Jose Berrios: 81 OVR

Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutchman: 91 OVR Kyle Bradish: 88 OVR Corbin Burnes: 88 OVR Gunnar Henderson: 87 OVR Felix Bautista: 86 OVR

AL West

Moving out west, here are the AL West ratings for the Los Angeles Angels, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Oakland Athletics, and Seattle Mariners.

Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout: 99 OVR Brandon Drury: 83 OVR Taylor Ward: 79 OVR Matt Moore: 79 OVR Reid Detmers: 77 OVR Patrick Sandoval: 77 OVR

Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez: 96 OVR Jose Altuve: 93 OVR Kyle Tucker: 92 OVR Framber Valdez: 92 OVR Justin Verlander: 90 OVR

Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker: 78 OVR Zack Gelof: 78 OVR Paul Blackburn: 77 OVR Alex Wood: 77 OVR Zach Jackson: 76 OVR

Texas Rangers

The reigning champs only get healthier in 2024. Image via San Diego Studio

Corey Seager: 98 OVR

Adolis Garcia: 93 OVR

Jacob DeGrom: 92 OVR

Marcus Semien: 90 OVR

Max Scherzer: 97 OVR

Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodriguez: 93 OVR Luis Castillo: 88 OVR George Kirby: 85 OVR Andres Munoz: 84 OVR Cal Raleigh: 84 OVR

NL Central

Shifting over to the NL, the Central teams include the St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

St. Louis Cardinals

Can the Cardinals bounce back this season? Image via San Diego Studio

Paul Goldschmidt: 91 OVR Sonny Gray: 89 OVR Ryan Helsley: 87 OVR Nolan Arenado: 86 OVR Wilson Contreras: 84 OVR Tommy Edman: 84 OVR

Cincinnati Reds

Matt McLain: 84 OVR Alexis Diaz: 81 OVR Tejay Antone: 80 OVR TJ Friedl: 80 OVR Elly De La Cruz: 79 OVR

Milwaukee Brewers

William Contreras: 86 OVR Devin Williams: 84 OVR Willy Adames: 84 OVR Freddy Peralta: 82 OVR Brandon Woodruff: 81 OVR

Pittsburgh Pirates

David Bednar: 92 OVR Bryan Reynolds: 83 OVR Mitch Keller: 82 OVR Ke’bryan Hayes: 81 OVR Oneil Cruz: 79 OVR

Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger: 88 OVR Dansby Swanson: 88 OVR Justin Steele: 85 OVR Seiya Suzuki: 84 OVR Nico Hoerner: 83 OVR

NL East

Going back to the East Coast, the NL East features the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals, and New York Mets.

Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler: 93 OVR Trea Turner: 92 OVR Bryce Harper: 91 OVR J.T. Realmuto: 87 OVR Aaron Nola: 87 OVR

Atlanta Braves

Everyone expects the Braves to make a deep run in the postseason. Image via San Diego Studio

Ronald Acuna Jr.: 99 OVR Spencer Strider: 97 OVR Austin Riley: 96 OVR Matt Olson: 95 OVR Sean Murphy: 89 OVR Michael Harris II: 89 OVR

Miami Marlins

Tanner Scott: 91 OVR Eury Perez: 89 OVR Jazz Chisholm Jr.: 83 OVR Sandy Alcantara: 83 OVR Jake Burger: 83 OVR

Washington Nationals

Lake Thomas: 83 OVR Joey Gallo: 79 OVR Stone Garrett: 77 OVR Hunter Harvey: 76 OVR Joey Menses: 75 OVR Eddie Rosario: 75 OVR

New York Mets

Fransisco Lindor: 92 OVR Pete Alonso: 90 OVR Edwin Diaz: 89 OVR Kodai Senga: 86 OVR Brandon Nimmo: 82 OVR Jose Quintana: 82 OVR

NL West

Finally, the NL West has the San Fransisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres, San Fransisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Colorado Rockies.

San Fransico Giants

Logan Webb: 88 OVR Camilo Doval: 86 OVR Wilmer Flores: 81 OVR Matt Chapman: 81 OVR Jorge Soler: 81 OVR

Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen: 91 OVR Corbin Carroll: 91 OVR Ketel Marte: 89 OVR Christian Walker: 88 OVR Merril Kelly: 83 OVR

San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.: 92 OVR Manny Machado: 91 OVR Ha-seong Kim: 87 OVR Joe Musgrove: 84 OVR Xander Bogaerts: 84 OVR

Los Angeles Dodgers

All eyes are on the Doedgers and its star-studded cast. Image via San Diego Studio

Shohei Ohtani: 99 OVR Mookie Betts: 99 OVR Freddie Freeman: 94 OVR Clayton Kershaw: 91 OVR Tyler Glasnow: 90 OVR

Colorado Rockies