Top 5 MLB The Show 24 player ratings for every team

San Diego Studio has finally revealed the MLB The Show 24 player ratings for all 30 teams, which is sure to stir controversy among fans.
Based on 2023 performances and their overall body of work over the past few seasons, San Diego Studio rated players on a zero to 99 scale for offline modes in MLB The Show 24. It’s important to note these ratings don’t apply to Diamond Dynasty.
Here are the top ratings for every team in MLB The Show 24.
AL Central
First up, here are ratings for the AL Central, featuring the Guardians, White Sox, Tigers, Royals, and Twins.
Cleveland Guardians
- Jose Ramirez: 90 OVR
- Emmanuel Clase: 87 OVR
- Josh Naylor: 82 OVR
- Tanner Bibee: 81 OVR
- Shane Bieber: 81 OVR
Detroit Tigers
- Tarik Skubal: 86 OVR
- Kerry Carpenter: 79 OVR
- Shelby Miller: 77 OVR
- Jake Rogers: 77 OVR
- Matt Manning: 76 OVR
Kansas City Royals
- Bobby Witt Jr.: 92 OVR
- Cole Ragans: 80 OVR
- Seth Lugo: 79 OVR
- Hunter Renfroe: 77 OVR
- Freddy Fermin: 77 OVR
Chicago White Sox
- Luis Robert Jr.: 89 OVR
- Dylan Cease: 83 OVR
- Eloy Jimenez: 73 OVR
- Garrett Crochet: 72 OVR
- John Brebbia: 72 OVR
Minnesota Twins
- Pablo Lopez: 88 OVR
- Byron Buxton: 86 OVR
- Jhohan Duran: 85 OVR
- Carlos Correra: 84 OVR
- Royce Lewis: 84 OVR
AL East
Next, here are the top ratings for the AL East, which comprises the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and Baltimore Orioles.
Tampa Bay Rays
- Pete Fairbanks: 88 OVR
- Yandy Diaz: 88 OVR
- Shane McClanahan: 87 OVR
- Randy Arozarena: 85 OVR
- Isaac Paredes: 84 OVR
New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge: 99 OVR
- Gerrit Cole: 95 OVR
- Juan Soto: 90 OVR
- Clay Holmes: 86 OVR
- Gleyber Torres: 85 OVR
Boston Red Sox
- Rafael Devers: 87 OVR
- Kenley Jansen: 83 OVR
- Chris Martin: 83 OVR
- Masataka Yoshida: 80 OVR
- Liam Hendricks: 80 OVR
Toronto Blue Jays
- Kevin Gausman: 90 OVR
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 90 OVR
- Bo Bichette: 89 OVR
- George Springer: 82 OVR
- Jose Berrios: 81 OVR
Baltimore Orioles
- Adley Rutchman: 91 OVR
- Kyle Bradish: 88 OVR
- Corbin Burnes: 88 OVR
- Gunnar Henderson: 87 OVR
- Felix Bautista: 86 OVR
AL West
Moving out west, here are the AL West ratings for the Los Angeles Angels, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Oakland Athletics, and Seattle Mariners.
Los Angeles Angels
- Mike Trout: 99 OVR
- Brandon Drury: 83 OVR
- Taylor Ward: 79 OVR
- Matt Moore: 79 OVR
- Reid Detmers: 77 OVR
- Patrick Sandoval: 77 OVR
Houston Astros
- Yordan Alvarez: 96 OVR
- Jose Altuve: 93 OVR
- Kyle Tucker: 92 OVR
- Framber Valdez: 92 OVR
- Justin Verlander: 90 OVR
Oakland Athletics
- Brent Rooker: 78 OVR
- Zack Gelof: 78 OVR
- Paul Blackburn: 77 OVR
- Alex Wood: 77 OVR
- Zach Jackson: 76 OVR
Texas Rangers
- Corey Seager: 98 OVR
- Adolis Garcia: 93 OVR
- Jacob DeGrom: 92 OVR
- Marcus Semien: 90 OVR
- Max Scherzer: 97 OVR
Seattle Mariners
- Julio Rodriguez: 93 OVR
- Luis Castillo: 88 OVR
- George Kirby: 85 OVR
- Andres Munoz: 84 OVR
- Cal Raleigh: 84 OVR
NL Central
Shifting over to the NL, the Central teams include the St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, and Pittsburgh Pirates.
St. Louis Cardinals
- Paul Goldschmidt: 91 OVR
- Sonny Gray: 89 OVR
- Ryan Helsley: 87 OVR
- Nolan Arenado: 86 OVR
- Wilson Contreras: 84 OVR
- Tommy Edman: 84 OVR
Cincinnati Reds
- Matt McLain: 84 OVR
- Alexis Diaz: 81 OVR
- Tejay Antone: 80 OVR
- TJ Friedl: 80 OVR
- Elly De La Cruz: 79 OVR
Milwaukee Brewers
- William Contreras: 86 OVR
- Devin Williams: 84 OVR
- Willy Adames: 84 OVR
- Freddy Peralta: 82 OVR
- Brandon Woodruff: 81 OVR
Pittsburgh Pirates
- David Bednar: 92 OVR
- Bryan Reynolds: 83 OVR
- Mitch Keller: 82 OVR
- Ke’bryan Hayes: 81 OVR
- Oneil Cruz: 79 OVR
Chicago Cubs
- Cody Bellinger: 88 OVR
- Dansby Swanson: 88 OVR
- Justin Steele: 85 OVR
- Seiya Suzuki: 84 OVR
- Nico Hoerner: 83 OVR
NL East
Going back to the East Coast, the NL East features the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals, and New York Mets.
Philadelphia Phillies
- Zack Wheeler: 93 OVR
- Trea Turner: 92 OVR
- Bryce Harper: 91 OVR
- J.T. Realmuto: 87 OVR
- Aaron Nola: 87 OVR
Atlanta Braves
- Ronald Acuna Jr.: 99 OVR
- Spencer Strider: 97 OVR
- Austin Riley: 96 OVR
- Matt Olson: 95 OVR
- Sean Murphy: 89 OVR
- Michael Harris II: 89 OVR
Miami Marlins
- Tanner Scott: 91 OVR
- Eury Perez: 89 OVR
- Jazz Chisholm Jr.: 83 OVR
- Sandy Alcantara: 83 OVR
- Jake Burger: 83 OVR
Washington Nationals
- Lake Thomas: 83 OVR
- Joey Gallo: 79 OVR
- Stone Garrett: 77 OVR
- Hunter Harvey: 76 OVR
- Joey Menses: 75 OVR
- Eddie Rosario: 75 OVR
New York Mets
- Fransisco Lindor: 92 OVR
- Pete Alonso: 90 OVR
- Edwin Diaz: 89 OVR
- Kodai Senga: 86 OVR
- Brandon Nimmo: 82 OVR
- Jose Quintana: 82 OVR
NL West
Finally, the NL West has the San Fransisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres, San Fransisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Colorado Rockies.
San Fransico Giants
- Logan Webb: 88 OVR
- Camilo Doval: 86 OVR
- Wilmer Flores: 81 OVR
- Matt Chapman: 81 OVR
- Jorge Soler: 81 OVR
Arizona Diamondbacks
- Zac Gallen: 91 OVR
- Corbin Carroll: 91 OVR
- Ketel Marte: 89 OVR
- Christian Walker: 88 OVR
- Merril Kelly: 83 OVR
San Diego Padres
- Fernando Tatis Jr.: 92 OVR
- Manny Machado: 91 OVR
- Ha-seong Kim: 87 OVR
- Joe Musgrove: 84 OVR
- Xander Bogaerts: 84 OVR
Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani: 99 OVR
- Mookie Betts: 99 OVR
- Freddie Freeman: 94 OVR
- Clayton Kershaw: 91 OVR
- Tyler Glasnow: 90 OVR
Colorado Rockies
- Nolan Jones: 88 OVR
- Ryan McMahon: 78 OVR
- Cal Quantrill: 76 OVR
- Ezequiel Tovar: 75 OVR
- German Marquez: 74 OVR