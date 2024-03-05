MLB The Show 24: What’s new in Road to the Show? RTTS mode explained

Every baseball fan and player has dreamed of making the bigs. That’s why MLB The Show’s Road to the Show mode is so special.

Road to the Show (RTTS) puts you in the shoes of a player who joins the MLB via the draft in an effort to make it to their favorite team, earn a big contract, and put up numbers on the field. It’s one of the most fun career modes out there in any sports game, and MLB The Show 24 has some new stuff coming.

Here’s all that San Diego Studio has announced as new features in MLB The Show 24’s RTTS mode.

What is Road to the Show in MLB The Show 24?

Road to the Show mode in MLB The Show 24 is the baseball game’s career mode, where you create your own player, climb through the minor leagues, and eventually make it to Major League Baseball and attempt to become a legend.

What’s new in RTTS in MLB The Show 24?

Welcome to The Show. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Face scan

Using the MLB The Show companion app, players will be able to scan their faces into the game, similarly to how it works in games like the NBA 2K series. All you need to do is “take a selfie” and “maybe tweak your hair a little bit.”

Player Hub updates

The Player Hub in RTTS mode is getting overhauled, making it easier for players to find what they’re looking for. The previous process was a bit of a slog, so the improvements could make everything more straightforward than before.

Dynamic Challenges 2.0

Better get it done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In-game challenges have been improved to be more immersive with a smaller UI with “a lot of subtle changes.”

On the Field Training

In previous RTTS iterations, training was done via a cell phone app that the player uses in the clubhouse. It wasn’t the most immersive experience. Thankfully for fans of this franchise, in MLB The Show 24, a mini-game will take place on the field, like batting practice or pitching practice.

Attribute progression will increase for doing things like “making good contact, making good pitches” and staying away from negative attributes. So it’s all about growth in this year’s game.

New Draft scene

Mariners? Good luck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the beginning of any RTTS mode, your player is drafted. A new scene will introduce you to the world with fun graphics and wearing the team’s uniform, a big improvement from the lame cell phone screen that happened in past games.

MLB The Show 24 releases on March 19, with four-day early access beginning on March 15.