Who is the MLB The Show 25 cover athlete?

For the first time in almost 20 years of the MLB The Show franchise, there is more than one athlete on the game’s cover. MLB The Show 25 features a few different young stars on its cover, and they pulled a fast one on fans with their announcement.

Who are the athletes in the MLB The Show 25 cover?

It was all of them. Image via San Diego Studio

The featured athletes in sports game covers are highly anticipated because they become the face of that sport during that year and often represent the best players in the world. Fans want to see their favorite athlete get recognition by being on the cover, and it’s no different with MLB The Show 25. This time, there is more than one athlete.

Elly De La Cruz

Elly De La Cruz is a shortstop for the Cincinnati Reds. He joined the team in 2023 and has left a mark in an incredibly short time, accomplishing feats that put his name next to great Reds players such as Joe Morgan and Eric Davis.

In his first year in the club, he became one of the youngest players in MLB history to hit for the cycle at age 23 since César Cedeño in 1972. One year later, he was the first shortstop in the Major League to hit at least 20 home runs and record 60 stolen bases within one season, and combination of speed and power-hitting ability made him a quick favorite.

Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes is a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates who debuted in the MLB in 2024 after an outstanding college career, being named College World Series Most Outstanding Player in 2023, and was the third-ranked prospect and top-ranked pitcher prior to his professional career. In his rookie season, he recorded a 1.96 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 170 strikeouts, 32 walks, and an 11-3 record in 23 starts, and was named NL Rookie of the Year.

Gunnar Henderson

Gunnar Henderson is a shortstop and third baseman for the Baltimore Orioles that had earned the AL Rookie of the Year title and won the Silver Slugger Award in 2023 after being the number one prospect on MLB’s Top 100 list.

He continued to rise and ended last season hitting for a .281 average with 37 homers, 92 RBIs, and a .893 OPS. He also participated in the Home Run Derby and was selected to his first All-Star game in 2024.

The trio confuse fans before the announcement

Players didn’t know who to believe. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Sony San Diego YouTube

The trio had each claimed to be the cover athlete on social media, confusing fans and playing around with anticipation for the game. Elly De La Cruz was the first to claim his spot on the cover by posting a video on Instagram. Many fans were speculating whether he jumped the gun on the announcement or if this was a PR stunt, but he was soon followed by Gunnar Henderson’s video claiming “it was supposed to be” him on the cover. Paul Skenes finally joined the narrative by posting a video letting them know that the cover was actually his.

Sometime later, the trio was announced to be on the cover of MLB The Show 25 together as a celebration of the franchise’s 20th anniversary, while also revealing the game’s March 18 release date. “To mark this special occasion for San Diego Studio and PlayStation Studios, MLB The Show 25 proudly features not one, nor two, but three cover athletes for the first time ever,” PlayStation said.

MLB The Show 25 will be released on March 18 and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.

